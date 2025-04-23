Pokemon GO Flapple: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Flapple's best moveset is necessary for players looking to utilize this mon in PvP and PvE. This critter will be making its Pokémon GO debut in the Sweet Discoveries event. Players can give an Applin 200 Applin Candy and 20 Tart Apples to evolve it into a Flapple — a Grass/Dragon type Pokémon from Generation VIII that was first seen in the Galar region.
In this article, we will go over the ways to use a Flapple in Pokémon GO battles. This will include its best moves, best counters, and the best creatures to use it against.
Pokemon GO Flapple best moveset
Pokemon GO Flapple best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
- Charged Attack: Fly and Outrage
Pokemon GO Flapple best PvE moveset
Grass-type Attacker
- Fast Attack: Bullet Seed
- Charged Attack: Seed Bomb
Dragon-type Attacker
- Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
- Charged Attack: Outrage
Is Flapple good in Pokémon GO PvP and PvE?
Flapple in Pokémon GO PvP
Flapple has a decent attack stat to make use of its Fast Attack Dragon Breath and its Charged Attack Outrage, both of which it gets STAB on. But it has a weakness-laden typing and poor defenses, making it hard to stay on the field long enough to have an impact.
While it also has access to the Charged Attack Fly, there are better users of the move like Salamence, Staraptor, and Braviary who also get STAB on it.
Flapple in Pokémon GO PvE
Flapple is a poor attacker in Gyms due to its Grass-type moves being resisted by many common mons and its Dragon-type attacks only being super effective on other Dragons. In the latter case, opposing Dragon-types are more likely to KO Flapple first owing to its poor defenses.
Pokemon GO Flapple: All stats and moves
Flapple knows these Fast Attacks:
- Dragon Breath
- Bullet Seed
It also has access to these Charged Attacks:
- Outrage
- Fly
- Seed Bomb
- Dragon Pulse
Base Stats
- Attack: 214
- Defense: 144
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 2788
Pokémon GO Flapple's strengths and weaknesses
Weaknesses
- Ice
- Flying
- Poison
- Bug
- Dragon
- Fairy
Resistances
- Ground
- Water
- Grass
- Electric
Flapple does supereffective damage to the following types
- Ground
- Dragon
- Water
- Rock
To learn more about Flapple's offensive and defensive capabilities, try our Pokémon Type Calculator.
Best counters to Flapple in Pokémon GO
Great League: Clodsire, Mandibuzz, Tinkaton, Corviknight, Jumpluff (Shadow)
Ultra League: Tinkaton, Corviknight, Weezing (Galarian), Clefable, Moltres (Galarian)
Master League: Kyurem (Black), Ho-oh, Florges, Solgaleo, Kyurem (White)
PvE Counters:
- Kyurem (White) with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
- Kyurem (Black) with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock
- Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent
- Mamoswine (Shadow) with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Triple Axel
