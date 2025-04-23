Pokemon GO Flapple: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Flapple's best moveset is necessary for players looking to utilize this mon in PvP and PvE. This critter will be making its Pokémon GO debut in the Sweet Discoveries event. Players can give an Applin 200 Applin Candy and 20 Tart Apples to evolve it into a Flapple — a Grass/Dragon type Pokémon from Generation VIII that was first seen in the Galar region.

In this article, we will go over the ways to use a Flapple in Pokémon GO battles. This will include its best moves, best counters, and the best creatures to use it against.

Pokemon GO Flapple best moveset

Flapple in the Pokémon anime (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Pokemon GO Flapple best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attack: Fly and Outrage

Pokemon GO Flapple best PvE moveset

Grass-type Attacker

Fast Attack: Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed Charged Attack: Seed Bomb

Dragon-type Attacker

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attack: Outrage

Is Flapple good in Pokémon GO PvP and PvE?

Flapple in Pokémon GO PvP

Flapple has a decent attack stat to make use of its Fast Attack Dragon Breath and its Charged Attack Outrage, both of which it gets STAB on. But it has a weakness-laden typing and poor defenses, making it hard to stay on the field long enough to have an impact.

While it also has access to the Charged Attack Fly, there are better users of the move like Salamence, Staraptor, and Braviary who also get STAB on it.

Flapple in Pokémon GO PvE

Flapple is a poor attacker in Gyms due to its Grass-type moves being resisted by many common mons and its Dragon-type attacks only being super effective on other Dragons. In the latter case, opposing Dragon-types are more likely to KO Flapple first owing to its poor defenses.

Pokemon GO Flapple: All stats and moves

Flapple knows these Fast Attacks:

Dragon Breath

Bullet Seed

It also has access to these Charged Attacks:

Outrage

Fly

Seed Bomb

Dragon Pulse

Base Stats

Attack: 214

214 Defense: 144

144 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 2788

Pokémon GO Flapple's strengths and weaknesses

Pokémon GO Flapple type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Ice

Flying

Poison

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Resistances

Ground

Water

Grass

Electric

Flapple does supereffective damage to the following types

Ground

Dragon

Water

Rock

To learn more about Flapple's offensive and defensive capabilities, try our Pokémon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Flapple in Pokémon GO

Great League: Clodsire, Mandibuzz, Tinkaton, Corviknight, Jumpluff (Shadow)

Ultra League: Tinkaton, Corviknight, Weezing (Galarian), Clefable, Moltres (Galarian)

Master League: Kyurem (Black), Ho-oh, Florges, Solgaleo, Kyurem (White)

PvE Counters:

Kyurem (White) with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Kyurem (Black) with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Mamoswine (Shadow) with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Triple Axel

