Pokemon GO: How to beat Arlo in May 2021

As Team GO Rocket continue their attack on Pokestops during the Pokemon GO Grunt Challenge, defeating Arlo remains a challenge for trainers.

As many Pokemon GO trainers are aware, Team GO Rocket are a team of infamous villains that will battle anyone who interacts with them. They are currently invading Pokestops worldwide with their shadow Pokemon, and defeating them can be pretty tricky for players.

However, once a Team GO Rocket member is defeated in a battle, players are granted the chance to capture one of their shadow Pokemon, which comes with many benefits. For example, when a shadow Pokemon is caught, trainers can either let the Pokemon remain dark for higher attack stats or be purified for higher CP.

Defeating Arlo in Pokemon GO

Once Pokemon GO trainers have pieced together their Rocket Radar from defeating grunts at Pokestops, it is much easier to locate Team Rocket to battle. When Arlo is located and a battle is initiated, there are a few tips that will help all trainers defeat him.

First, it’s essential for players to be aware of the lineup that Arlo will use. The first Pokemon will always be Venonat. The second phase will either involve Manetric or Crobat, and the third will see him use one of three Pokemon: Vileplume, Magnezone, or Scizor.

GO Rocket Leader Arlo Counters Guide is also up to date now! https://t.co/3m4EAToz33 — Pokémon GO Hub (@PokemonGOHubNet) May 18, 2021

Venonat is a Bug/Poison-type Pokemon and is weak against Rock, Fire, Psychic, and Flying Pokemon. Of course, Mewtwo would be the strongest Pokemon to counter Venonat in Pokemon GO, courtesy of its Psystrike. However, Darmanitan with Fire Fang or Over heat will also be very effective. Chandelure is another strong choice in combat against Venonat as it uses Fire Spin.

For Arlo's second phase, players should be prepared for Crobat or Manetric. Crobat is a Poison and Flying-type Pokemon. It is weak against Psychic, Electric, Ice and Rock Pokemon. The most effective Pokemon to use against it is Deoxys, with Zen Headbutt. However, Thundurus and Alakazam are strong choices as well.

Manectric is an Electric-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It is vulnerable to Ground-type moves, and its best moves are Snarl and Wild Charge. The best counters for this Pokemon are Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Mamoswine, Garchomp, Excadrill, Groudon, and Rhyperior.

Magnezone, Scizor, Vileplume are the three Pokemon that Arlo will choose from in phase three in Pokemon GO.

It is essential for players to be aware of the lineup that Arlo will use in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Magnezone is an Electric and Steel type, making it vulnerable to Ground moves and weak against Fighting and Fire moves. Therefore, the best choice of Pokemon to counter it is Landorus, Excadrill, or Garchomp.

Scizor is a Bug and Steel Pokemon in Pokemon GO. If Arlo selects this Pokemon, trainers should choose Reshiram, as Scizor is vulnerable to Fire moves. However, if Reshiram is not an option to counter with, any Fire Pokemon will be the best bet.

Vileplume is the final option that Arlo could choose in the battle. As a Grass and Poison-type, it is weak against Fire, Flying, Ice and Psychic moves. Having said that, Mewtwo is once again the ideal choice to counter Vileplume.

Best overall team to beat Team GO Rocket's Arlo

Rhyperior, Heatran and Reshiram are a solid lineup to take on Arlo in Pokemon GO. However, as long as the chosen set includes strong Rock, Ground and Fire Pokemon, the trainer will secure a victory.

Having said that, a player still has a good chance of defeating Arlo even if they have only two of the three types of Pokemon listed above.