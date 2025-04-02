  • home icon
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed): Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

By Akash Sil
Modified Apr 02, 2025 12:08 GMT
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed)'s best moveset will help players understand how to utilize the Raging Bull in both the PvP and PvE arenas. Paldean Tauros is coming to Pokemon GO with the Stunning Styles event. All three forms will be available but region-locked to different parts of the world.

Once a player gets their hands on a suitable Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed), it must be optimized further with the appropriate moves. This guide provides this Tauros breed's best moveset, its counters, and what Pokemon it's good against.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) best moveset

Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Double Kick
  • Charged Attack: Close Combat, Trailblaze

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) best PvE moveset

  • Fast Attack: Double Kick
  • Charged Attack: Close Combat

Is Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) in Pokemon GO PvP

As a Fighting-type Pokemon, access to the fast attack Double Kick makes Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) a great answer to common threats like Diggersby in the Great League and Lickilicky in the Ultra League. It can even force shield usage by threatening with the Charged Move Close Combat.

Unfortunately, this Tauros form struggles to deal with Pokemon that resist Fighting-type attacks like Skeledirge, Annihilape (Shadow), and Giratina (Altered). As a matter of fact, Annihilape remains a more consistent attacker, while Tauros needs to play around the stat drops caused by Close Combat.

Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) in Pokemon GO PvE

This Tauros form can be a decent choice for the PvE meta, owing to its well-rounded stats and hard-hitting Fast and Charged moves. However, it struggles against Poison, Psychic, and Fairy types, with the last two even hitting it back super effectively in return.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed): All stats and moves

Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) can learn these Fast Attacks:

  • Double Kick
  • Tackle
  • Zen Headbutt

It can learn these Charged Attacks:

  • Close Combat
  • Earthquake
  • Iron Head
  • Trailblaze

Base Stats

  • Attack: 210
  • Defense: 193
  • Stamina: 181
  • Max CP: 3207

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed)'s strengths and weaknesses

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

  • Flying
  • Psychic
  • Fairy

Resistances

  • Rock
  • Bug
  • Dark

Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) does supereffective damage to the following types:

  • Dark
  • Steel
  • Normal
  • Ice
  • Rock

Find out more about Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed)'s offensive and defensive capabilities in our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) in Pokemon GO

Great League: Annihilape, Feraligatr (Shadow), Mandibuzz, Azumarill, Clodsire

Ultra League: Skeledirge, Virizion, Giratina (Altered), Clefable, Annihilape

Master League: Palkia (Origin), Ho-oh, Necrozma (Dusk Mane), Zygarde (Complete Forme), Xerneas

PvE counters

  • Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
  • Mewtwo (Shadow) with Confusion and Psystrike
  • Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
  • Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
  • Lugia (Apex Shadow) with Extrasensory and Aeroblast

