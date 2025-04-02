Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed): Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed)'s best moveset will help players understand how to utilize the Raging Bull in both the PvP and PvE arenas. Paldean Tauros is coming to Pokemon GO with the Stunning Styles event. All three forms will be available but region-locked to different parts of the world.
Once a player gets their hands on a suitable Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed), it must be optimized further with the appropriate moves. This guide provides this Tauros breed's best moveset, its counters, and what Pokemon it's good against.
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) best moveset
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Double Kick
- Charged Attack: Close Combat, Trailblaze
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Double Kick
- Charged Attack: Close Combat
Is Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) in Pokemon GO PvP
As a Fighting-type Pokemon, access to the fast attack Double Kick makes Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) a great answer to common threats like Diggersby in the Great League and Lickilicky in the Ultra League. It can even force shield usage by threatening with the Charged Move Close Combat.
Unfortunately, this Tauros form struggles to deal with Pokemon that resist Fighting-type attacks like Skeledirge, Annihilape (Shadow), and Giratina (Altered). As a matter of fact, Annihilape remains a more consistent attacker, while Tauros needs to play around the stat drops caused by Close Combat.
Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) in Pokemon GO PvE
This Tauros form can be a decent choice for the PvE meta, owing to its well-rounded stats and hard-hitting Fast and Charged moves. However, it struggles against Poison, Psychic, and Fairy types, with the last two even hitting it back super effectively in return.
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed): All stats and moves
Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) can learn these Fast Attacks:
- Double Kick
- Tackle
- Zen Headbutt
It can learn these Charged Attacks:
- Close Combat
- Earthquake
- Iron Head
- Trailblaze
Base Stats
- Attack: 210
- Defense: 193
- Stamina: 181
- Max CP: 3207
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed)'s strengths and weaknesses
Weaknesses
- Flying
- Psychic
- Fairy
Resistances
- Rock
- Bug
- Dark
Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) does supereffective damage to the following types:
- Dark
- Steel
- Normal
- Ice
- Rock
Find out more about Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed)'s offensive and defensive capabilities in our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Best counters to Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) in Pokemon GO
Great League: Annihilape, Feraligatr (Shadow), Mandibuzz, Azumarill, Clodsire
Ultra League: Skeledirge, Virizion, Giratina (Altered), Clefable, Annihilape
Master League: Palkia (Origin), Ho-oh, Necrozma (Dusk Mane), Zygarde (Complete Forme), Xerneas
PvE counters
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Mewtwo (Shadow) with Confusion and Psystrike
- Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
- Lugia (Apex Shadow) with Extrasensory and Aeroblast
