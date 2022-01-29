The final form evolution for each starter in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus brings back some familiar creatures, but many of them have new forms.

The game takes place in the Hisui region, which we now know as the Sinnoh region. The three starters to choose from all come from separate generations and are not the normal Sinnoh starters.

All three starters go through the same evolutionary line. Cyndaquil eventually becomes Typhlosion, Rowlett's final evolution is Decidueye, and Oshawott ends at Samurott. Each has its own brand new Hisuin form, however.

Each Pokemon Legends: Arceus starter's final evolution

The original final forms of each starter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The changes drew some questions from Pokemon fans when they were first leaked, but now they get to have those questions answered with the release of the game.

All three starter Pokemon have a brand new look at the end of their evolutionary line. The appearance shouldn't change how effective each of these creatures will be in battle, however.

Cyndaquil

Cyndaquil is the Fire-type starter. Its second form is Quilava and its final evolution is Typhlosion. Its Hisuian form is a bit different. It has a collar and looks much more relaxed.

The original form was a fierce creature with an intimidating appearance. The one in Pokemon Legends: Arceus honestly looks a bit lost. The fire that circles its neck is beautiful, though.

Rowlet

The Grass-type starter Pokemon is Rowlet, from the Alola region. It evolves into Dartrix, who then finishes the evolutionary chain with Decidueye. The giant owl is one of the more slick-looking creatures in the franchise.

Its Hisuian form takes away the intelligent owl look and turns it into a ruffled beast. It no longer looks distinguished. Instead, its wings are shorter, talons more prominent, and its head feathers are much more wild.

Oshawott

The family tree for Oshawott sees Dewott in the middle and Samurott on the end. Its appearance is the least changed compared to the original out of the three Pokemon Legends: Arceus starters.

It remains an intimidating Water-type with its facial hair, leg guards, and head attire. The color scheme has been changed to incorporate some red and make it appear even more menacing in its Hisuian variation.

