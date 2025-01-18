Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have come out with a new limited-time 5-star Tera Raid Boss for players to challenge and add to their collection. Alolan Exeggutor has been selected for the Raid Boss treatment, sporting a Dragon Tera Typing. It will be available from January 16, 2025, to January 19, 2025.

For the sake of completion, or to cut down the grinding time to obtain a creature with this specific Tera Type, some players may want to challenge and capture Alolan Exeggutor. Since it is a silly-looking creature, trainers will definitely want to use it in competitive play for laughs.

Here is everything players should know if they want to challenge Alolan Exeggutor.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Alolan Exeggutor Tera Raid Boss weaknesses and strategies

Losing its primary Grass typing, Alolan Exeggutor has shed many of its weaknesses (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a pure Dragon-Type creature, Alolan Exeggutor is only weak to Fairy-, Ice-, and Dragon-type attacks. While this may sound restricting, creatures of the Ice and Fairy elements in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are known for their high damage output. Common picks like Sylveon and Weavile are perfect for taking down this Raid Boss.

However, it should be noted that Alolan Exeggutor will only use special attacks during this particular raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With this in mind, buffing a creature's special defense, or bringing one with an inherently high special defense, is wise when preparing for the event.

Draining Kiss is a valuable move for this fight, as it deals Fairy-type damage and heals the user for a percentage of the damage done. It is great for keeping battlers healthy and deals significant damage with enough buffs.

Best counters for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Alolan Exeggutor Tera Raid Boss

Alolan Exeggutor can be taken down by a few different creatures (Image via Game Freak)

It is important to note that raids are meant to be taken on with other players. Other trainers will likely have the best counters available, as many users take these events very seriously due to the loot they offer. As such, the need for optimal counters is practically non-existent for casual players.

However, there are some options that offer the highest damage output. Sylveon is a popular choice, thanks to its high special defense, advantageous typing, and access to Draining Kiss.

Additionally, Sylveon can use Calm Mind to boost its special attack and special defense even further, with Draining Kiss available to offer infinite sustain.

Magearna is a bit difficult to get in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but it offers remarkably high damage potential with its higher stat pool and access to Fleur Cannon, its signature move.

After maxing out its special attack and defense with Calm Mind, Magearna can one-shot Alolan Exeggutor with a single use of Fleur Cannon. It also has access to Draining Kiss to keep itself healthy.

Arceus is always a solid option for any Raid Battle thanks to its adaptability. With an Icicle Plate or any other Plate item that offers an advantageous type match-up, players can take down almost any Raid Boss with Arceus' Recover, Acid Spray, and Judgement.

