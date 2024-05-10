Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Primarina 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Black Crystal Tera Raids will feature a Fairy Tera Type Primarina on May 9, 2024, at 5 pm PDT until May 12 at 4:59 pm PDT before reappearing from May 16, 2024, at 5 pm PDT until May 19 at 4:59 pm PDT. This particular raid boss centers its offensive capabilities on sound-based moves, but there are plenty of counters that can exploit its weaknesses and defeat it.

Primarina the Unrivaled has access to its Liquid Voice ability in these 7-star raids, turning its sound-based attacks into Water-type moves. While this might sound dangerous, using the right counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with sufficient EV training, the right held items, and the right movesets should make this raid boss quite easy to battle compared to those that have come before it.

Fairy Primarina's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids

Primarina's Pokedex artwork in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tera Type: Fairy

Fairy Ability: Liquid Sound

Liquid Sound IVs: 31 IVs in all stat categories

31 IVs in all stat categories Usable Moves: Sparkling Aria, Moonblast, Sing, Psychic, Encore, Surf

Since it will be Terastallized into a Fairy Tera Type in this 7-star raid, Primarina will have the following elemental weaknesses:

Poison

Steel

Meanwhile, Primarina the Unrivaled will have the following move resistances in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raid, so using these element types is best avoided:

Dragon

Bug

Dark

Fighting

Best counters to Fairy Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids

Dusk Mane Necrozma is one excellent counter for Fairy Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best counters for Primarina 7-star raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are those that either negate Primarina's Liquid Voice ability or turn it into a strength. Meanwhile, counters are expected to deal super effective damage to Primarina by exploiting its elemental weaknesses, and the good news is that there are more than a few counters that perfectly fit these requirements.

Trainers can give the following counter builds a try in Primarina's 7-star raids in Pokemon GO:

Pokemon Ability Tera Type Nature Moveset Held Item EV Points Lapras Water Absorb

Steel Adamant Iron Head, Dragon Dance, Protect, Life Dew

Shell Bell

252 Atk, 252 Sp. Def, 4 HP

Tentacruel Clear Body

Poison Careful Throat Chop, Acupressure, Acid Spray, Skitter Smack

Leftovers 252 HP, 252 Sp. Def, 4 Def

Dusk Mane Necrozma

Prism Armor

Steel Adamant Iron Head, Swords Dance, Light Screen, Sunsteel Strike

Shell Bell

252 Atk, 252 Sp. Def, 4 HP



How to defeat Fairy Primarina 7-star raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Lapras' Water Absorb ability is a perfect counter to Primarina's moveset in raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players can find the strategies for defeating 7-star Primarina raids below:

Lapras - Water Absorb keeps Lapras safe from Primarina's Water-type attacks while healing 1/4 of its health. Iron Head is used to build Tera Orb charge, and once Terastallized, Lapras will also resist Primarina's Fairy-type moves. Use Protect after Primarina removes stat changes on the field to avoid being put to sleep by Sing. Once you've Terastallized, use Dragon Dance and Iron Head to deal heavy damage while using Life Dew to continue healing Lapras and its teammates.

- Water Absorb keeps Lapras safe from Primarina's Water-type attacks while healing 1/4 of its health. Iron Head is used to build Tera Orb charge, and once Terastallized, Lapras will also resist Primarina's Fairy-type moves. Use Protect after Primarina removes stat changes on the field to avoid being put to sleep by Sing. Once you've Terastallized, use Dragon Dance and Iron Head to deal heavy damage while using Life Dew to continue healing Lapras and its teammates. Tentacruel - Use Throat Chop often to prevent Primarina from using its sound-based moves. Skitter Smack and Acid Spray are used to lower Primarina's defenses, opening it up for more offense-based teammates. Accupressure can be used to enhance teammate stats along the way, but Throat Chop will be the primary means of dealing damage. Terastallize into a Poison Tera Type as soon as possible to resist Primarina's Fairy-type attacks, and Clear Body will ensure Tentacruel doesn't suffer any stat debuffs.

- Use Throat Chop often to prevent Primarina from using its sound-based moves. Skitter Smack and Acid Spray are used to lower Primarina's defenses, opening it up for more offense-based teammates. Accupressure can be used to enhance teammate stats along the way, but Throat Chop will be the primary means of dealing damage. Terastallize into a Poison Tera Type as soon as possible to resist Primarina's Fairy-type attacks, and Clear Body will ensure Tentacruel doesn't suffer any stat debuffs. Dusk Mane Necrozma - Iron Head and Sunsteel Strike will be used as the primary damage dealers. Swords Dance should be used often to enhance Necrozma's Attack stat as much as possible, making Iron Head and Sunsteel Strike even more devastating. Light Screen is also available to reduce Primarina's special attack damage. Shell Bell, much like on the other builds above, will keep Dusk Mane Necrozma healing over time.

As long as trainers stick to the strategies above and their teammates follow a similar counter plan for Primarina, this 7-star raid boss should fall with plenty of time left on the raid timer.