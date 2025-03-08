Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raid guide will help trainers take down this powerful Pocket Monster. It will be available in Black Crystal Tera Raids from 12 am UTC on March 7, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on March 13, 2025. You must have unlocked 6-star Tera Raid Battles, which, in turn, requires the completion of the Academy Ace Tournament and 8-10 4-Star or 5-Star Raids.
This article will tell you everything you need to know about beating the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raids.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raid guide: Moveset, abilities, and raid behavior
Attributes
- Tera type: Fire
- Ability: Unaware
- IVs: 31 in each stat
- Nature: Modest (+Special Attack, -Attack)
- Moves: Torch Song, Shadow Ball, Stomping Tantrum, Hyper Voice, Flame Charge, and Disarming Voice
Raid behavior
- Start — Disarming Voice and Flame Charge
- 80% Time — Player Status and Stats Reset and Hyper Voice
- 70% HP / 75% Time — Tera Energy Shield and Skeledirge Status and Stats Reset
- 50% HP — Skeledirge Status and Stats Reset
- 40% HP — Flame Charge
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips
What is super-effective against Fire Skeledirge?
Fire Skeledirge is weak to the following types:
- Water
- Ground
- Rock
Tips and tricks to handle 7-star Skeledirge raids:
- Prevent it from using Torch Song: This move gives it a Special Attack boost every time it is used. Throat Chop is an excellent way to stop this.
- Beware of its Unaware ability: Skeledirge possesses this ability. Match its game so you can ignore its Special Attack boosts, as well.
- Make it rain: Rainy weather will discourage the AI from making Skeledirge use Torch Song.
Best counters to Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Kyogre
- Tera type: Water
- Ability: Drizzle
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk. / 4 Sp. Def.
- Moveset: Muddy Water, Origin Pulse, Calm Mind, and Water Spout
Quagisre
- Tera type: Water
- Ability: Unaware
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Sp. Atk. / 252 Sp. Def.
- Moveset: Acid Spray, Surf, Rain Dance, and Protect
Tentacruel
- Tera type: Water
- Ability: Clear Body
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Sp. Atk. / 252 Sp. Def.
- Moveset: Throat Chop, Acid Spray, Rain Dance, Surf / Weather Ball
Manaphy
- Tera type: Water
- Ability: Hydration
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Sp. Atk. / 252 Sp. Def.
- Moveset: Skill Swap, Tail Glow, Surf / Weather Ball, Rain Dance
Defeating Fire Skeledirge 7-star Tera Raid will give you a chance to capture Skeledirge with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can only get one of these creatures at a time. However, you can replay the battle to farm its drops.
