Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide is the need of the hour, as the Gen II pseudo-Legendary has emerged in Black Crystal raids. The event will feature two parts: first from midnight UTC on March 28, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on March 30, 2025, and second from midnight UTC on April 4, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on April 6, 2025.

To find out the best counters and weaknesses for this battle, check out this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide: Moveset, abilities, and raid behavior

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Attributes

Tera type: Ghost

Ghost Ability: Sand Stream

Sand Stream IVs: 31 in each stat

31 in each stat Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack)

Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack) Moves: Stone Edge, Shadow Claw, Crunch, Earthquake, Focus Energy, and Dragon Dance

Raid behavior

99% Time — Focus Energy

Focus Energy 85% Time — Player Status and Stats Reset

Player Status and Stats Reset 80% HP / 80% Time — Tera Energy Shield

Tera Energy Shield 79% Time — Tyranitar Stats and Stats Reset

Tyranitar Stats and Stats Reset 75% HP — Dragon Dance

Dragon Dance 65% HP — Dragon Dance

Dragon Dance 40% HP — Tyranitar Status and Stats Reset

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

What is super-effective against Ghost Tyranitar?

Ghost Tyranitar is weak to the following types:

Ghost

Dark

Here are some tips to help you face 7-star Tyranitar raids:

More Intimidate-knowing allies, the better: Tyranitar is a strong physical Attacker. The more you can lower its damage output, the better for you.

Tyranitar is a strong physical Attacker. The more you can lower its damage output, the better for you. Max out your Attack: Tyranitar also possesses decent defense, so make sure to bolster your stats before taking a hit at this giant.

Best counters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid

Best counters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid (Image via TPC)

Krookodile

Tera type : Dark / Stellar

: Dark / Stellar Ability: Anger Point

Anger Point Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def.

4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def. Moveset: Bulk Up, Breaking Swipe, Power Trip, Taunt

Crawdaunt

Tera type : Dark

: Dark Ability: Shell Armor

Shell Armor Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def.

252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def. Moveset: Crunch, Iron Defense, Swords Dance, Taunt

Primeape

Tera type : Ghost

: Ghost Ability: Anger Point

Anger Point Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def.

252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def. Moveset: Taunt, Rage Fist

Torterra

Tera type : Dark

: Dark Ability: Shell Armor

Shell Armor Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def.

4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def. Moveset: Iron Defense, Swords Dance, Protect, Crunch

Note that each of these creatures can take down Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids on their own.

Once you defeat the raid boss, you get a chance to capture it with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

