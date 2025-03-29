Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide is the need of the hour, as the Gen II pseudo-Legendary has emerged in Black Crystal raids. The event will feature two parts: first from midnight UTC on March 28, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on March 30, 2025, and second from midnight UTC on April 4, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on April 6, 2025.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide: Moveset, abilities, and raid behavior
Attributes
- Tera type: Ghost
- Ability: Sand Stream
- IVs: 31 in each stat
- Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack)
- Moves: Stone Edge, Shadow Claw, Crunch, Earthquake, Focus Energy, and Dragon Dance
Raid behavior
- 99% Time — Focus Energy
- 85% Time — Player Status and Stats Reset
- 80% HP / 80% Time — Tera Energy Shield
- 79% Time — Tyranitar Stats and Stats Reset
- 75% HP — Dragon Dance
- 65% HP — Dragon Dance
- 40% HP — Tyranitar Status and Stats Reset
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips
What is super-effective against Ghost Tyranitar?
Ghost Tyranitar is weak to the following types:
- Ghost
- Dark
Here are some tips to help you face 7-star Tyranitar raids:
- More Intimidate-knowing allies, the better: Tyranitar is a strong physical Attacker. The more you can lower its damage output, the better for you.
- Max out your Attack: Tyranitar also possesses decent defense, so make sure to bolster your stats before taking a hit at this giant.
Best counters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid
Krookodile
- Tera type: Dark / Stellar
- Ability: Anger Point
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def.
- Moveset: Bulk Up, Breaking Swipe, Power Trip, Taunt
Crawdaunt
- Tera type: Dark
- Ability: Shell Armor
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def.
- Moveset: Crunch, Iron Defense, Swords Dance, Taunt
Primeape
- Tera type: Ghost
- Ability: Anger Point
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def.
- Moveset: Taunt, Rage Fist
Torterra
- Tera type: Dark
- Ability: Shell Armor
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def.
- Moveset: Iron Defense, Swords Dance, Protect, Crunch
Note that each of these creatures can take down Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids on their own.
Once you defeat the raid boss, you get a chance to capture it with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
