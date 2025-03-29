Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

  • home icon
By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 29, 2025 00:24 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide (Image via TPC)

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide is the need of the hour, as the Gen II pseudo-Legendary has emerged in Black Crystal raids. The event will feature two parts: first from midnight UTC on March 28, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on March 30, 2025, and second from midnight UTC on April 4, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on April 6, 2025.

To find out the best counters and weaknesses for this battle, check out this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide: Moveset, abilities, and raid behavior

Attributes

  • Tera type: Ghost
  • Ability: Sand Stream
  • IVs: 31 in each stat
  • Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack)
  • Moves: Stone Edge, Shadow Claw, Crunch, Earthquake, Focus Energy, and Dragon Dance

Raid behavior

  • 99% Time — Focus Energy
  • 85% Time — Player Status and Stats Reset
  • 80% HP / 80% Time — Tera Energy Shield
  • 79% Time — Tyranitar Stats and Stats Reset
  • 75% HP — Dragon Dance
  • 65% HP — Dragon Dance
  • 40% HP — Tyranitar Status and Stats Reset

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

What is super-effective against Ghost Tyranitar?

Ghost Tyranitar is weak to the following types:

  • Ghost
  • Dark

Here are some tips to help you face 7-star Tyranitar raids:

  • More Intimidate-knowing allies, the better: Tyranitar is a strong physical Attacker. The more you can lower its damage output, the better for you.
  • Max out your Attack: Tyranitar also possesses decent defense, so make sure to bolster your stats before taking a hit at this giant.

Best counters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid

Best counters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raid (Image via TPC)
Krookodile

  • Tera type: Dark / Stellar
  • Ability: Anger Point
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def.
  • Moveset: Bulk Up, Breaking Swipe, Power Trip, Taunt

Crawdaunt

  • Tera type: Dark
  • Ability: Shell Armor
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def.
  • Moveset: Crunch, Iron Defense, Swords Dance, Taunt

Primeape

  • Tera type: Ghost
  • Ability: Anger Point
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Atk. / 252 Def.
  • Moveset: Taunt, Rage Fist

Torterra

  • Tera type: Dark
  • Ability: Shell Armor
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def.
  • Moveset: Iron Defense, Swords Dance, Protect, Crunch
Note that each of these creatures can take down Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ghost Tyranitar 7-star Tera Raids on their own.

Once you defeat the raid boss, you get a chance to capture it with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
