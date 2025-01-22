Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to unlock all Koraidon and Miraidon abilities and upgrades

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may not have been the best-received games, but they introduced significant innovations to the franchise. One standout feature in the ninth-generation titles was the concept of ride Pokemon, which are practically evolutions of Hidden Machines — teachable moves that allow Pocket Monsters to interact with the overworld.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Koraidon and Miraidon serve as both Legendary Pokemon as well as the trainer's exclusive ride Pocket Monster throughout the game. New players might wonder how to unlock all the special upgrades for these ridable creatures, so here's everything you need to know.

How to unlock all abilities and upgrades for Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dashes

Dashing can be acquired by defeating the Titan Klawf (Image via Game Freak)

The first ability players can unlock for their ride Pokemon is dashing, sprinting, or boosting. This ability allows Koraidon and Miraidon to move faster for a short period, though they become slightly harder to control.

Players can acquire this ability after defeating the Titan Klawf, which resides in the cliffs area east of the Pokemon Academy. After defeating the boss and watching the cutscenes with Arven, the Legendary Pokemon will gain the sprint ability (by pressing the left stick while moving).

This is the first upgrade players are meant to unlock, and trainers are recommended to have at least one creature at level 16 before attempting to take down Klawf.

Swimming

Players unlock the ability to swim by defeating the Titan Bombirdier (Image via Game Freak)

The next ability players can unlock for Koraidon or Miraidon is the capacity to swim, which replaces the traditional surfing mechanic. This ability is primarily for exploration rather than progression, allowing players to find rare Pokemon or items in water bodies.

Players can unlock this ability by defeating the Titan Bombirdier, which can be found in Area One of the Western Province. Trainers will need to survive the onslaught of boulders the creature throws down the mountain where it lives. They can challenge it when they reach the top.

The Titan Bombirdier is level 20, so players should prepare accordingly.

High Jump

Players will need to defeat the Titan Orthworm to obtain the High Jump upgrade (Image via Game Freak)

Players can upgrade Koraidon and Miraidon's ability to jump, enabling them to reach greater heights by holding down the jump button. This upgrade is more useful than it might initially seem, as it pairs well with other abilities on this list.

To acquire the High Jump ability, trainers must defeat the Titan Orthworm, which can be found in Area Three of the East Province. This level 29 Steel-type creature doesn't put up much of a fight but requires some chasing before the battle.

Gliding

Quaking Earth will either be a Great Tusk or Iron Treads depending on the version played (Image via Game Freak)

The ability to glide allows players to cover great distances in a short amount of time. However, at the time of unlocking it, its usefulness can be situational, depending on the availability of high places to jump from.

To unlock this ability, players must defeat the Quaking Earth Titan, which varies depending on the game version. Both are Paradox Pokemon with high stats and are set at level 45, so a strong team is necessary to defeat them.

Climbing

The ability to climb is surprisingly useful, allowing trainers to climb high cliffs and mountains while also getting more use from the glide ability (Image via Game Freak)

Climbing is another helpful ability that allows Koraidon or Miraidon to traverse walls and high mountains. This is particularly useful in the end-game and pairs well with gliding for long-distance travel.

Players can unlock this ability by defeating the Titan Dondozo and Tatsugiri at Casseroya Lake in Area Three of the West Province. These level 56 bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet synergize well due to Tatsugiri's Commander ability boosting Dondozo's stats.

Flight

Flight is the only ability locked behind DLC (Image via Game Freak)

The final ability players can unlock for Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is locked behind the $35 expansion pass. As a reward for fully completing the story of the Blueberry Academy, players can unlock the ability to fly with their ride Legendary, which can be done by clicking on the left stick while gliding.

After completing the Indigo Disk's main story, trainers can go to classroom 3-2 to talk to Amarys, who will grant them access to flight, much like her BB League trial. However, this version of the upgrade can be used anywhere in the world.

