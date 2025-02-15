Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Milcery 5-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are hosting special 5-Star Tera Raids for Valentine's Day from February 13, 2025, to February 16, 2025. These battles feature Milcery, the pre-evolved form of Alcremie introduced in the eighth generation of the franchise. In addition, they generate tons of consumable Sweets, which are used to evolve the creature.

Having a Five-Star difficulty level, these Tera Raids may seem a bit imposing to newer players. However, Milcery is a relatively weak Pocket Monster that can be taken down with ease as long as trainers have a general grasp on the game's fundamental type matchups.

Here is everything to know about countering this new Raid Boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Milcery Tera Raid Boss weaknesses

Milcery is typically a pure Fairy-type (Image via Game Freak)

While themed Tera Raid Bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet typically have a special Tera Type they adopt for an event, this instance of Milcery has no such exclusivity.

Tera Raid Bosses have differing types with each spawn, so their elemental weaknesses and resistances are always shifting.

However, this does not mean Milcery has no exploitable weakness. Being an unevolved creature, Milcery has some of the lowest stats of any Five-Star Tera Raid Boss in Scarlet and Violet's history.

Milcery has particularly weak Physical defenses. For this reason, players should use strong Physical attackers against it.

Best counters against Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Milcery Tera Raid Boss

Milcery's low speed and weak defense make it easy to counter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Milcery is an unevolved Pokemon, which makes it rather frail and slow compared to the standard raid battle creature trainers may use. This allows players to use some unexpected picks with little punishment.

One Pocket Monster that may be perfect for these Milcery raids is Rampardos. While Rampardos is typically looked down upon for its low speed and bulk, it is still much faster than the average Milcery.

Milcery's low attack and lack of super-effective moves against the Rock-type Rampardos leaves the dinosaur open to stack buffs with Swords Dance for an easy one-shot on the Raid Boss.

Rampardos also has a surprisingly deep movepool, with access to Zen Headbutt, Dragon Claw, Earthquake, and a potent same-type option in Head Smash. This allows it to always deal either super-effective or neutrally effective damage against Milcery.

Excadrill is another great option for players looking to take on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Milcery Raid Boss, thanks to its high attack and HP stat. The creature is also fast enough to outspeed Milcery. In addition, it has access to moves like Poison Jab, Stone Edge, Iron Head, and Earthquake, which are heavy in damage and grant it the most coverage against any type of Milcery.

