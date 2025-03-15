Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Quaquaval 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Quaquaval 7-star Tera Raid are running from 12 am UTC on March 14, 2025, till 11:59 pm UTC on March 20, 2025. The creature will be available in Black Crystal Tera Raids, which are unlocked by completing the Academy Ace Tournament and doing 8-10 4- or 5-star raids.

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Quaquaval 7-star Tera Raid covers everything you need to know about challenging and defeating the Water-type Paldean starter with the Mightiest Mark.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Quaquaval 7-star Tera Raid guide: Moveset, abilities, and raid behavior

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Attributes

Tera type: Water

Water Ability: Moxie

Moxie IVs: 31 in each stat

31 in each stat Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack)

Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack) Moves: Aqua Step, Brick Break, Brave Bird, Ice Spinner, Bulk Up, Rain Dance

Raid behavior

Start — Bulk Up

Bulk Up 85% Time — Player Status and Stats Reset

Player Status and Stats Reset 75% HP / 80% Time — Tera Energy Shield

Tera Energy Shield 75% Time — Quaquaval Status and Stats Reset and Rain Dance

Quaquaval Status and Stats Reset and Rain Dance 45% HP — Quaquaval Status and Stats Reset

Quaquaval Status and Stats Reset 40% HP — Bulk Up

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Quaquaval 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

What is super-effective against Water Quaquaval?

Water Quaquaval is weak to the following types:

Grass

Electric

Tips and tricks to handle 7-star Quaquaval raids:

Remove Moxie from the raid boss: Use a move like Gastro Acid or Skill Swap.

Use a move like Gastro Acid or Skill Swap. Set up sun: Quaquaval's STAB water-type damage will be less effective.

Quaquaval's STAB water-type damage will be less effective. Have an ally with Intimidate: This will help lower the raid boss' overall damage output.

Best counters to Water Quaquaval 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Eelektross

Tera type : Electric

: Electric Ability: Levitate

Levitate Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.

4 HP / 252 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk. Moveset: Acid Spray, Gastro Acid, Discharge, Sunny Day

Victreebel

Tera type : Grass

: Grass Ability: Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll Held Item: Big Root

Big Root Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.

4 HP / 252 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk. Moveset: Acid Spray, Strength Sap, Gastro Acid, Giga Drain

Pawmot

Tera type : Electric

: Electric Ability: Iron Fist

Iron Fist Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def.

4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def. Moveset: Thunder Punch, Entertainment, Charm, Bulk Up

Slowbro

Tera type : Psychic

: Psychic Ability: Regenerator

Regenerator Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.

4 HP / 252 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk. Moveset: Skill Swap, Iron Defense, Nasty Plot, Stored Power

Completing this raid will give you an encounter with Mightiest Mark Quaquaval that will have its Hidden Ability, Moxie, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

