Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Quaquaval 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Quaquaval 7-star Tera Raid are running from 12 am UTC on March 14, 2025, till 11:59 pm UTC on March 20, 2025. The creature will be available in Black Crystal Tera Raids, which are unlocked by completing the Academy Ace Tournament and doing 8-10 4- or 5-star raids.
This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Quaquaval 7-star Tera Raid covers everything you need to know about challenging and defeating the Water-type Paldean starter with the Mightiest Mark.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Quaquaval 7-star Tera Raid guide: Moveset, abilities, and raid behavior
Attributes
- Tera type: Water
- Ability: Moxie
- IVs: 31 in each stat
- Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack)
- Moves: Aqua Step, Brick Break, Brave Bird, Ice Spinner, Bulk Up, Rain Dance
Raid behavior
- Start — Bulk Up
- 85% Time — Player Status and Stats Reset
- 75% HP / 80% Time — Tera Energy Shield
- 75% Time — Quaquaval Status and Stats Reset and Rain Dance
- 45% HP — Quaquaval Status and Stats Reset
- 40% HP — Bulk Up
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Quaquaval 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips
What is super-effective against Water Quaquaval?
Water Quaquaval is weak to the following types:
- Grass
- Electric
Tips and tricks to handle 7-star Quaquaval raids:
- Remove Moxie from the raid boss: Use a move like Gastro Acid or Skill Swap.
- Set up sun: Quaquaval's STAB water-type damage will be less effective.
- Have an ally with Intimidate: This will help lower the raid boss' overall damage output.
Best counters to Water Quaquaval 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Eelektross
- Tera type: Electric
- Ability: Levitate
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.
- Moveset: Acid Spray, Gastro Acid, Discharge, Sunny Day
Victreebel
- Tera type: Grass
- Ability: Chlorophyll
- Held Item: Big Root
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.
- Moveset: Acid Spray, Strength Sap, Gastro Acid, Giga Drain
Pawmot
- Tera type: Electric
- Ability: Iron Fist
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Atk. / 252 Def.
- Moveset: Thunder Punch, Entertainment, Charm, Bulk Up
Slowbro
- Tera type: Psychic
- Ability: Regenerator
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Def. / 252 Sp. Atk.
- Moveset: Skill Swap, Iron Defense, Nasty Plot, Stored Power
Completing this raid will give you an encounter with Mightiest Mark Quaquaval that will have its Hidden Ability, Moxie, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
