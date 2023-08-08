Pokemon Squishmallows: Available Pokemon, where to buy, and more

When Pokemon Squishmallows launched in November 2022, it took the Pokemon fans by storm. The Squismallows were an instant hit, and it seemed people could not get enough of these plush toys. Pokemon Squishmallows is a collaboration between The Pokemon Company and the maker of Squishmallow, Jazwares.

Though successful, the initial release was not how the makers planned it. While the first batch of the Squishmallows was supposed to be a limited edition, many stores made them available to the public, and this did not land well with the authorities.

The popular plush toys were recalled, and people were not allowed to purchase them even when they saw stocks of these Squishmallows up for grabs. But thankfully, these were relaunched shortly after. By February 2023, Squishmallows were available to people all over the United States of America.

This article will walk you through everything you need to know if you plan to buy one or a bunch of these squishy plush toys.

All available Pokemon Squishmallows

As of the writing of this article, these are all the officially available Squishmallows in the market:

Pikachu (The Mouse Pokemon) Squishmallow

Gengar Squishmallow

Snorlax Squishmallow

Togepi Squishmallow

Piplup (The Penguin Pokemon) Squishmallow

Winking Open-mouthed version of Pikachu Squishmallow

Most Pokemon Squishmallows come in one of the following sizes:

10 inches

12 inches

14 inches

16 inches

20 inches

The Squishmallows that come in a 12-inch size are exclusive to the Pokemon Center. The shop description for the Snorlax Squishmallow reads:

“This ultra-squeezable Snorlax Squishmallows plush is made with soft, high-quality materials and features Snorlax's iconic sleepy-looking eyes and wide smile. It's perfect for snuggling in the car, on the plane, or at home during a Pokémon movie marathon.”

You will find similar descriptions for all of the Pokemon above.

Each Squishmallow comes with the following attributes:

Dimensions : 12 inches high and 10 inches wide.

: 12 inches high and 10 inches wide. It will have the Pokemon Center Poke Ball logo embroidered on the back.

They are made with soft fabric, and the details are embroidered.

These plush toys are great for gifting to friends or family.

The plush toys are officially licensed.

They belong to the Pokemon Squishmallow collection.

Where to buy Pikachu Squishmallows?

You should always check for the availability of any Pokemon Squishmallow on Amazon first. If unavailable, you can check in stores like Target, Walmart, Kohl's, Walgreens, Hot Topic, and Claire's. You can also check the official website, but they often are out of stock.

The Pikachu Squishmallows have different prices depending on their size:

Pikachu Squishmallow (10-inch): $20 at Kohls.

Pikachu Squishmallow (14-inch): $30 at Kohls.

Pikachu Squishmallow (12-inch): $30 at Pokemon Center.

You can also get the Pikachu Squishmallow from one of the following outlets:

Target: 16- and 20-inch.

Walmart: 10-inch.

Walgreens: 10- and 14-inch.

Hot Topic and Claire's: 10-inch.

The prices may vary according to the availability of the Squishmallows.