Pokemon TCG Pocket: Missable art details in the Space-Time Smackdown cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket is widely regarded as one of the best ways to enjoy the iconic card game today. By offering free booster packs and exclusive card art, this mobile adaptation has captured the interest of trading card game enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The title's newest expansion, Space-Time Smackdown, introduces some of the most unique cards in the franchise, featuring stories across different species within the expansion.

Interesting art details in Pokemon TCG Pocket's Space-Time Smackdown cards

The Regi cards all take place in Snowpoint Temple (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

For starters, the Pokemon TCG Pocket cards featuring the Regi Golems are set in Sinnoh's Snowpoint Temple. Since the Space-Time Smackdown expansion revolves around Legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, it’s thematically appropriate and delightful to see these creatures depicted in this location.

Trending

Also read: Is the Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass worth it?

This is not the only connecting set of Legendary Pokemon introduced in the set. Uxie, Azelf, Mesprit, and Giratina can all be seen in the Distortion World in their card art for the Space-Time Smackdown expansion.

The Distortion World cards are some of the best-looking from the expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These cards pay homage to Pokemon Platinum, showcasing Sinnoh's Lake Trio in the Distortion World alongside Giratina, with the group coming together for the latter's one-star card.

In the main series game, the Lake Trio guides the player through the Distortion World's puzzles, leading to the encounter with Giratina.

Also read: Best tips to use Sabrina in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The Lunar Duo features inverted artwork of the New and Full Moon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Space-Time Smackdown expansion also features interesting combination art with the Lunar Duo: Darkrai and Cresselia.

Darkrai and Cresselia have been counterparts since their debut. However, Darkrai is harder to obtain due to its Mythical status. Their cards in this expansion feature inverse artwork, complete with inverse moons, referencing their respective homes on Sinnoh's Newmoon Island and Fullmoon Island.

Also read: 5 things devs got right with Pokemon TCG Pocket that make it popular

Manaphy can be seen alongside many coastal Sinnoh creatures (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mythical Pokemon Manaphy also appears in the Space-Time Smackdown expansion alongside common creatures from the Sinnoh region.

Additionally, the basic artwork for Staravia, Lumineon, Buizel, and Shellos features a cameo from Manaphy. This culminates in Manaphy's one-star card, where the creature is seen with all the friends it made throughout the expansion.

Also read: 5 secrets Pokemon games don't tell you about

Heatran's footprints can be seen in other creature cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket's Space-Time Smackdown expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another interesting set of cameo cards in the Space-Time Smackdown expansion features Heatran, which is depicted scaling a cave wall in its basic artwork.

Heatran's card art shows it leaving footprints behind as it climbs. This detail reappears in the backgrounds of Skarmory, Magcargo, and Rhydon's cards, where Heatran's footprints litter the background. This is a great reference to Stark Mountain in the Sinnoh region, where Heatran can be found.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨