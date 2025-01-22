Pokemon TCG Pocket x McDonald's collab: How to get free Pack and Wonder Hourglass

Pokemon TCG Pocket has teamed up with McDonald's, bringing the beloved trading card game to the popular fast-food chain, much to the delight of scalpers. However, unlike previous collaborations, this one offers a free reward to everyone who plays the mobile game.

Likely to ensure customers still receive a reward for purchasing a Happy Meal when the trading cards inevitably sell out, The Pokemon Company has released a special code. Players can redeem this code for free Pack and Wonder Hourglasses, two of the most helpful resources in the game.

How to get the Pokemon TCG Pocket reward code from McDonald's

To get the Pokemon TCG Pocket reward code from McDonald's, first download and sign up for the McDonald's mobile app, which is free on all devices and only requires an email to sign up.

Once registered, place an order for a Happy Meal through the app. These meals come with a toy, which, in this case, is a pack of Pokemon cards containing four of 15 possible promo cards.

These Happy Meals also include a sheet of stickers and a double-sided mini-poster, all housed in fun, Pokemon-themed boxes. However, due to the nature of the Pokemon TCG community, the availability of these items will be limited, with scalpers likely to buy out their local restaurant's supply.

The free Pack and Wonder Hourglasses will always be available, but only one code can be redeemed per account. This is likely to decentivize scalpers from buying out McDonald's locations to resell the codes. After placing an order, you will receive a code for these Hourglasses in your email.

How to enter code in Pokemon TCG Pocket

TCG Pocket did not offer code redemption before this event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given that TCG Pocket did not release with promo code support, many players might be unsure of how to redeem the new McDonald's reward codes. The process is also more complex compared to modern code entry systems in other mobile games.

You first need your Support ID, which can be found by tapping the three-bars icon in the TCG Pocket main menu. Next, you need the code from the McDonald's email. After gathering it, you can click on the link in the email that contained the reward code.

After doing so, you will be taken to the rewards website for Pokemon TCG Pocket. You must now enter the code, and the rewards will be successfully redeemed. You can expect your rewards to be in your account the next time you log in to the application.

