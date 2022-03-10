Pokemon TCG's Astral Radiance set slated to release in May

The Pokemon Company recently announced that Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield's new card set, Astral Radiance, will be released on May 27, 2022.

Astral Radiance will have over 180 cards, including V and VSTAR cards. A new card variant known as Sparkling Pokemon will also be made available in the set.

Fortunately for fans of the recently released Legends: Arceus title, Hisuian Typhlosion, Samurott, and Decidueye will also be printed for the first time in the TCG.

For extra Hisui-region goodness, Dialga and Palkia's Origin Formes will also be included.

Pokemon: Additional info on the Astral Radiance set

Hisuian Samurott's TCG art for the new set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the full details of the new set are yet to be revealed, information on the game's official website has provided some insight into what players can expect. The Japanese OCG's equivalent of Astral Radiance will also be released soon, so it could give us a good idea of which cards will make it to the west.

The Astral Radiance set is significantly focused on the Hisui (ancient Sinnoh) region from Legends: Arceus. However, it will still carry the Sword & Shield branding, as the TCG's releases focus on generations rather than specific regions.

According to the game's official website, players can expect to find the following items in the new set:

180+ cards

Three new Radiants

8 new VSTARS

21 new Vs and two additional VMAXes

30 cards with special art from the trainer gallery

An additional 20 trainer cards, including first-time prints of characters from Legends: Arceus and the Hisui region

With the inclusion of Astral Radiance, the Sword & Shield generation of releases is likely nearing its end.

With Violet and Scarlet on the horizon, the TCG will likely shift its branding to accommodate the next generation of game titles.

Like Astral Radiance itself, players will likely want to keep an eye on the Japanese OCG for any developments. This is because more than a few cards will translate over to the TCG for western audiences.

Players can currently reserve display boxes, blister packs, and the elite trainer box for Astral Radiance. It may not be a bad idea for players to dive into preorders and get prepared for the new set and all the improvements it brings.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh