Pokemon TCG Team Rocket 2025: Everything we know so far 

The Pokemon TCG Team Rocket 2025 expansion has been officially revealed on the Japanese site of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The expansion was first hinted at in a trailer teasing the Scarlet and Violet TCG — "Trainer's Pokemon" — released to the public during the Pokemon World Championships.

The set, named "The Glory of Team Rocket," will come to Japan on April 18, 2025, while the English release is set to come out alongside the Heat Wave expansion of the upcoming Destined Rivals set on May 30, 2025. There are going to be 98 cards released in this set.

Pokemon TCG Team Rocket 2025: Noteworthy Cards That Can Shake the Meta

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex and Team Rocket's Meowth (Images via The Pokemon Company)

Some of the noteworthy cards from this set include Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex — a base 280 HP card with an attack — Deletion Sphere — capable of reaching up to 220 (not taking weaknesses into account).

Team Rocket's Meowth is the only card we know that has a full art variant at this point. The full art version features chibi versions of Giovanni and his Meowth. The card itself is a Basic Pokemon with a base 70 HP and two attacks.

Other Pokemon TCG Team Rocket cards include Team Rocket's Porygon evolutionary line, which disrupts the opponent's hand while clearing the player's own. Also, Team Rocket's Giovanni allows the player to set the board in their favor by switching in a card of their choice while forcing the opponent to switch out.

Here are the 14 cards from the Pokemon TCG Team Rocket 2025 have been released to the public at this point. The Japanese text has been translated into English using Google Translate, so there may be some discrepancies in comparison to the final product.

Name of the Card Type Descriptive Text Team Rocket’s Tarountula Basic Pokemon 50HP

Take Down: 30

This Pokemon also does 10 damage to itself.

Weakness: Fire (x2) Resistance: None Retreat Cost: 1

Team Rocket’s Spidops Stage 1 Pokemon 130HP

Evolves from Team Rocket’s Tarountula

Ability: Charge Up Once during your turn, you may attach a Basic Energy from your discard pile to this Pokemon.

Rocket Rush: 30x. This attack does 30 damage for each of your Team Rocket’s Pokemon in play.

Weakness: Fire (x2) Resistance: None Retreat Cost: 2

Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex Basic Pokemon 280HP

Ability: Power Saver This Pokemon can’t attack unless you have 4 or more Team Rocket’s Pokemon in play.

Deletion Sphere: 160+. You may discard up to 2 Energy from your Benched Pokemon. This attack does 60 more damage for each card discarded this way.

Pokemon ex rule: When your Pokemon ex is Knocked Out, your opponent takes 2 Prize cards.

Weakness: Darkness (x2) Resistance: Fighting (-20) Retreat Cost: 3

Team Rocket’s Meowth Basic Pokemon 70HP

Cat Burglar: Choose a random card from your opponent’s hand. Your opponent reveals that card and shuffles it into their deck.

Wild Scratch: 20x. Flip 3 coins. This attack does 20 damage for each head.

Weakness: Fighting (x2) Resistance: None Retreat Cost: 1



Team Rocket’s Persian ex Stage 1 Pokemon 260HP

Evolves from Team Rocket’s Meowth

Haughty Orders: Your opponent reveals the top 10 cards of their deck. You may choose an attack from a Pokemon you find there and use it as this attack. Your opponent shuffles the revealed cards back into their deck.

Cruel Slash: 140. Your opponent’s Active Pokemon is now Confused.

Pokemon ex rule: When your Pokemon ex is Knocked Out, your opponent takes 2 Prize cards.

Weakness: Fighting (x2) Resistance: None Retreat Cost: 1

Team Rocket’s Porygon Basic Pokemon 90HP

Hacking: Discard 1 card from your hand. Then your opponent discards 1 card from their hand.

Weakness: Fighting (x2) Resistance: None Retreat Cost: 1

Team Rocket’s Porygon 2 Stage 1 Pokemon 90HP

Evolves from Team Rocket’s Porygon

R Command: 20x. This attack does 20 damage for each Supporter in your discard pile with “Team Rocket” in its name.

Weakness: Fighting (x2) Resistance: None Retreat Cost: 1

Team Rocket’s Porygon Z Stage 2 Pokemon 140HP

Evolves from Team Rocket’s Porygon2

Ability: Reconstitute You must discard 2 cards from your hand in order to use this Ability. Once during your turn, you may draw a card.

Control R: 20x. This attack does 20 damage for each Supporter in your discard pile with “Team Rocket” in its name.

Weakness: Fighting (x2) Resistance: None Retreat Cost: 1

Team Rocket’s Receiver Item Search your deck for a Supporter card with Rocket in its name, reveal it, and put it into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck.

You may play as many Item cards as you like during your turn.

Team Rocket’s Ariana Supporter Draw cards until you have 5 cards in your hand. If all of your Pokemon in play are Rocket’s Pokemon, draw until you have 8 cards in your hand instead.

You may play only 1 Supporter card during your turn.

Team Rocket’s Archer Supporter You can play this card only if any of your Team Rocket’s Pokemon were Knocked Out during your opponent’s last turn.

Each player shuffles their hand into their deck. Then, you draw 5 cards, and your opponent draws 3 cards.

You may play only 1 Supporter card during your turn.

Team Rocket’s Giovanni Supporter Switch your Active Rocket’s Pokemon with 1 of your Benched Team Rocket’s Pokemon. If you do, then switch 1 of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon with their Active Pokemon.

You may play only 1 Supporter card during your turn.

Team Rocket’s Energy Special Energy This card can only be attached to a Team Rocket’s Pokemon. If this card is attached to anything other than a Team Rocket’s Pokemon, discard this card.

As long as this card is attached to a Pokemon, it provides 2 in any combination of Energy.



As we can see, there are eight new Pokemon cards, four new Trainer cards (one Item and three Supporters), and one new Special Energy coming in this new set.

Additionally, alongside the 2025 Pokemon TCG Team Rocket expansion, the Pokemon Company will be releasing new merch. One of the upcoming products is a briefcase with the Team Rocket "R" logo on it.

Promotional images of Team Rocket Briefcase (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Is the Pokemon TCG Team Rocket expansion the first time Team Rocket appears in the game?

Dark Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise (Image via Bulbapedia)

This isn't the first time the Pokemon Trading Card Game has released a Team Rocket-themed expansion. The fifth expansion of the TCG was based on Team Rocket, with its most noteworthy feature being the introduction of "Dark Pokemon" (this was before the introduction of the Dark type in Generation II).

All of these Pokemon belonged to the first two generations of Pokemon and had "Dark" before their name to signify that they had been corrupted by Team Rocket. The Pokemon in this expansion generally had low base HP but higher attacking power to compensate.

