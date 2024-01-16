Pokemon Unite license tier list for January 2024

With no signs of slowing down, Pokemon Unite enters the new year with no shortage of new content. More and more characters have come to the game, which can be overwhelming for new players trying to find the perfect pick for them. While some may gravitate toward their favorite creatures from the franchise, others may want to follow the metagame.

However, with no official in-game ranking system for these characters, many trainers may have a hard time trying to figure out which creatures are the most viable at a given time.

This tier list has been compiled to help Pokemon Unite players choose their first main a little easier.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pokemon Unite's character tier list for January 2024

S tier

Mewtwo as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here is every Pokemon Unite character in the S tier as of January 2024:

Blissey

Inteleon

Mewtwo X

Mewtwo Y

Mimikyu

Slowbro

Umbreon

Urshifu

Zacian

It's no surprise that the EX licenses fall under this tier. These characters are so broken and hard to balance that the developers just pushed them into a new license category, limiting their presence to one per team.

Slowbro, Umbreon, Inteleon, and Blissey are great laners that pair well with most of the roster. Zacian and Mimikyu are great ambushers that excel at taking their enemies by surprise, which is easy to do from the bushes on the outside of lanes.

A tier

Here is every Pokemon Unite character in the A tier as of January 2024:

Absol

Alolan Ninetales

Blastoise

Blaziken

Chandelure

Cinderace

Clefable

Comfey

Dodrio

Dragapult

Eldegoss

Glaceon

Hoopa

Lapras

Leafeon

Meowscarada

Mew

Trevenant

Venusaur

Zoroark

Characters in the A tier can perform very well in most ranks and can easily be played by most trainers. Creatures like Blastoise, Cinderace, and Eldegoss can be great starting points for those looking to get into the game's different roles.

Mew, Zoroark, and Hoopa offer a different flavor of the standard Pokemon Unite gameplay, thanks to their unique gimmicks.

B tier

Gengar as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here is every Pokemon Unite character in the B tier as of January 2024:

Aegislash

Buzzwole

Crustle

Decidueye

Delphox

Espeon

Gardevoir

Gengar

Goodra

Greninja

Lucario

Mamoswine

Metagross

Pikachu

Sableye

Scizor

Snorlax

Sylveon

Tyranitar

Wigglytuff

Zeraora

Characters that make up the B tier are great and safe choices. However, picks in the A and S tiers are often better at accomplishing goals that B-tier characters aim to achieve. For example, why play Wigglytuff as a support when Blissey can heal and tank damage better?

However, these characters typically have a high skill ceiling, meaning those who invest more time learning them will be even more effective than the average player on a high-tier pick.

C tier

Charizard as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here is every Pokemon Unite character in the C tier as of January 2024:

Azumarill

Charizard

Cramorant

Dragonite

Greedent

Machamp

Mr. Mime

Talonflame

Tsareena

Characters in the C tier are those that are hit the hardest by power creep as more units are added to Pokemon Unite's roster. These creatures are some of the oldest characters in the game who are either too weak to compete against modern additions or, in the case of Dragonite, take too long to reach their final evolutions.

Charizard, Machamp, Mr. Mime, and Talonflame have all been in the title since launch. Since the direction of character design has changed drastically since then, these characters stand very little chance against hyper-mobile, dashing creatures that can quickly burst them down.

D tier

There are only two characters in Pokemon Unite's D tier:

Garchomp

Duraludon

Garchomp is one of the first characters to come to Pokemon Unite as the game's answer for the hyper-scaling carry typically seen in other MOBAs. However, this style of character quickly became obsolete since many of the creatures do not evolve and, therefore, get their power spikes much earlier compared to Garchomp, who needs to evolve twice.

Duraludon is a decent damage-dealer but lacks any form of mobility, which greatly affects its viability in team-based encounters like objective fights. Its Unite Move is also incredibly slow, which can make it hard to use effectively at times.