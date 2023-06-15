Pokemon Unite patch 1.10.1.3 official notes: Zacian and Lapras nerfed while Dragonite and Buzzwole buffed

Patch 1.10.1.3 is now live in Pokemon Unite, and along with it arrives a plethora of tweaks and fixes to various licenses available within the game. These changes are meant to balance the game's meta and allow everyone to have a positive experience on a comparatively level playing field. Among the bevy of gameplay changes, Pokemon Unite players have been waiting for Zacian to be nerfed for some time now.

The server update happened on June 15, 2023, and took place at 7 am UTC. The download and installation of patch 1.10.13 should happen automatically as soon as you restart the app. Other than Dragonite and Buzzwole, buffs have been provided to Azumarill and Aegislash too.

On the other hand, Dodrio, Glaceon, Sableye, and Urshifu have also been nerfed along with Zacian and Lapras. Without further ado, read on to find more about the patch notes of the latest Pokemon Unite update.

Pokemon Unite patch 1.10.1.3 official notes

As shared by game8, the official patch notes are as follows:

Update Details

Pika Party quick battles will be available again starting 2023-06-23. Take part in these fun battles with Pikachu!

Shop Updates

Event Updates

Bug Fixes

Text Fixes

If Pokemon Unite has not been updated on your device, please restart the app to apply this update. While the game is updating, you may not be able to connect to the server. If this occurs, please try again later.

Changes have been made to some Pokemon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

Details

The legendary hero Zacian, an all new melee All-Rounder, is now available in #PokemonUNITE

Zacian

Intrepid Sword - Energy required for enhancement increased from 5-8-10 to 8-12-15.

Boosted attack - 4th attack range reduced by about 40% (5.5m to 3.5m).

Sacred Sword - Time to stun opponents changed from 0.6s to 0.2s.

Sableye

Stat Change - HP decreased from 3300~7900 to 3000~6900 (Level 1 - 15).

Standard Attack - Attack decreased from 140~365 to 110~300 (Level 1 - 15).

Knock Off - Damage reduced by 15%.

Glaceon

Icicle Spear - Additional damage reduced from 2% of remaining HP to 1%.

Ice Shard - Cooldown increased from 7s to 8.5s.

Azumarill

Huge Power - Critical Hit multiplier increased from 150% to 170%.

Buzzwole

Stat Changes - Defense increased from 100~468 to 120~500 (Lv 1 to Lv 15)

Stat Changes - Sp. Defense increased from 70~329 to 80~380 (Lv 1 to Lv 15)

Leech Life - HP recovery amount increased from 50% to 75% of damage dealt.

Superpower - Base shield value increased from 8% to 12% of max HP

Superpower - Additional shield provided increased from 1.5% to 2% of maximum HP multiplied by muscle game amount.

Dragonite

Stat Changes - Attack stat increased from 150~520 to 165~550 (Lv 1 to Lv 15)

Stat Changes - Attack speed increased from 110%~130% to 110%~150% (Lv 1 to Lv 15)

Multiscale - Damage reduction percentage increased from 25% to 30%.

Dodrio

Standard Attack - Boosted Attack: Boosted attack damage decreased by 10%.

Lapras

Water Pulse - Damage decreased by 10%.

Bubble Beam - Cooldown increased from 7s to 9s.

Lapras Express - Damage decreased by 15%.

Urshifu

Surging Strikes - Damage decreased by 10%.

