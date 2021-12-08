Pokémon YouTuber MandJTV goes over everything wrong with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Since the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players such as MandJTV have been vocal about their opinions on the game. There is plenty to enjoy in the latest remakes of some Pokémon classics, but that doesn't mean the games are without issues.

MandJTV, who is a Pokémon YouTuber himself, has released a video in which he details all of his own complaints with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Many of the problems are ones that the community has faced, and MandJTV does a good job of explaining in depth where the issues with the remakes lie.

Where Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl went wrong according to MandJTV

The issues that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have vary in degree according to MandJTV. They vary from cosmetic problems, to ones that change how the entire game feels. Regardless, they are problems that MandJTV and much of the community agree with.

One of the most prominent problems for MandJTV was the Pokédex that is in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The remakes do take the Pokémon Platinum Pokédex into account, but the Pokémon are acquired in a different way. They must be caught separately underground, though that's not even the main problem for MandJTV.

Instead, his issue is with the fact that some Platinum Pokémon can be caught, but they can't be evolved until after getting the National Pokédex, and are therefore unavailable until after the completing the league. These Pokémon were saved as late game options, but that ultimately defeats the purpose of their inclusion.

MandJTV also had a problem with the difficulty curve for the Battle League late in the game. In his opinion, the curve is far too steep, and it makes playing the game for kids far too hard.

Cosmetic issues in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

On top of the gameplay and bug problems that MandJTV talks about in his video, he also discussed issues with the cosmetics in the game. That includes housing and the following system for Pokémon.

According to MandJTV, Pokémon Let's GO had the best following system to date, and the remakes simply fail to emulate the mechanic. Instead the Pokémon get lost often and they always get in the way, without the true scales to go along. Housing is also almost gone, and now only statues can be placed in the secret hideout. Other issues exist as well, but these were the standout problems for MandJTV in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider