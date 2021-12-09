Pokémon YouTuber resets over 3,000 times without finding a shiny Giratina

Giratina has been keeping one Pokémon YouTuber on the hook as he attempts to catch the legendary in a shiny form. That Bald Gamer, who is a Pokémon-based content creator on YouTube, has been pursuing a shiny version of Giratina after encountering a few others in his Pokémon Brilliant Diamond playthrough.

So far, he's had to reset his run quite a few times in order to make sure the shiny appears in his game. Finding a shiny in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond typically comes down to luck and plenty of persistence, especially when the player is attempting to capture a legendary Pokémon such as Giratina.

That Bald Gamer attempts to get Shiny Giratina in his own game

That Bald Gamer has been hunting down the shiny Giratina on his YouTube stream for some time now, which has been the latest focal point of his content. On his streaming overlay, the number of attempts or resets that he has gone through is already clearly on display. Interestingly enough, he is well over 3,000 resets as he hopes to encounter the coveted shiny Giratina.

As of his last stream, That Bald Gamer found himself at just over 3,500 resets for the Giratina encounter. When his stream began, he was sitting at just over 2,800 resets in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond for Giratina alone. His stream on December 7 went for almost 12 hours, and that was just for the additional 700 resets.

The reason these kind of resets take so long is tied to the process of resetting and watching a quick animation after. On each reset, That Bald Gamer must restart the game and go back to the save point just before encountering Giratina. Each reset takes about a minute, on top of his interactions with the stream.

Other shiny Pokémon That Bald Gamer has encountered before Giratina

Part of the reason That Bald Gamer continues on for his hunt of shiny Giratina, even after 3,000 resets, is his success with other Pokémon. According to his overlay, he has already managed to get two other shiny legendaries.

Within his recently found shiny category, both Suicune and Rayquaza sit front and center. That Bald Gamer had most likely reset quite a lot of times to acquire them as well, and is expecting Giratina to take nearly 4,000 attempts. His stream will resume next on December 9, and viewers may find out then.

