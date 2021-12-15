Pokemon YouTuber uses Master Ball accidentally on unfit Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon YouTuber King Aurelius Gaming accidentally used a Master Ball on one of the worst Pokemon possible in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. To make matters worse, the mistake took place while he was attempting to chain hunt for a shiny Pokmon on his stream.

The Pokemon that King Aurelius Gaming encountered was a Hoothoot, which is by no means worth the Master Ball in any version of the game. When the mistake happened, the streamer recognized how useless the Master Ball was on Hoothoot, and he laughed off the chain hunting mishap.

Unfortunately, resetting an entire chain run isn't as simple as normally catching a shiny Legendary.

Using the chain method in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The main clip going around of King Aurelius on YouTube is a one-minute snippet of the Master Ball mistake. In this instance, viewers can see the moment where he accidentally selects the wrong Pokeball as he attempts to catch the Hoothoot.

However, some of the context is lost due to the short nature of the clip.

King Aurelius Gaming was in the middle of a chain hunting run in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This strategy has been used in previous Pokemon games to increase the chances of finding a shiny Pokemon in the wild.

Chains work by incentivizing gamers to continue encountering and defeating a single type of Pokemon.

Every time a Pokemon is encountered and defeated without being caught, the chain multiplier will increase. This chain multiplier will start around 20 different encounters, and each increment will increase the chances of encountering a shiny for that specific Pokemon. In this case, a Hoothoot.

Ending the chain hunt multiplier in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Shiny Pokemon normally have very low spawn rates (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once the chain multiplier is reached, users can continue to attempt to catch Pokemon, and it will not interrupt the buff. However, the chain can end if the game resets or the specific Pokemon is caught.

King Aurelius using the Master Ball complicated the process because he couldn't simply reset the run and go back to normal. Once he resets, the chain could also go away.

However, saving the Master Ball is more than worth it, and hopefully, the chain that King Aurelius had going in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl didn't go too far back.

