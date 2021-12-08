Pokemon YouTubers complete National Pokedex in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Many YouTubers who focus on Pokemon content have been aiming to complete the Pokedex with the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Completing it is nothing new for any Pokemon release, but speed is the key.

Content creators such as SmallAnt and Johnstone have been working diligently to go for the National Pokedex, which has always been an endgame goal for many Pokemon players. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl provide an excellent opportunity for these YouTubers to showcase what a complete National Pokedex in the remakes looks like.

Completing National and living Pokedex in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The National Pokedex is nothing new to the games, and it can be obtained once players get past the Battle League. Getting through the league can prove a challenge, which was one complaint of MandJTV, so getting the National Pokedex isn't exactly a walk in the park.

However, once the league is completed, the National Pokedex allows users to pursue and catch every Pokemon that existed in the past generations. This includes the three previous games, along with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In total, there are 493 Pokemon within the National Pokedex for players to catch and complete.

In the case of SmallAnt, he took on the challenge to finish the normal Pokedex within Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The biggest part of the challenge, though, was completing that Pokedex within 24 hours.

Of course, he completed the challenge with the help of a second Nintendo Switch, and he promptly moved on to the National Pokedex once he progressed far enough.

On the other hand, Johnstone went after his own Pokedex challenge. He attempted a National Pokedex that can be considered completely living.

What is a living National Pokedex in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

There is one significant difference between a living Pokedex and the normal National Pokedex. In the former, all Pokemon that can be caught are owned by the player and accessible at any time.

In other words, Johnstone had to have three different Piplup Pokemon to complete a living dex. Just like SmallAnt, he managed to complete his living National Pokedex.

Of course, anyone attempting their own living dex can pull it off, but it will take some time in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

