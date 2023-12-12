What is PokePark Kanto? Exploring new Pokemon franchise space

PokePark Kanto, recently announced by The Pokemon Company, is set to be a Pokemon Theme Park where people from all over the world can come to experience Pokemon in real life. Over the years, people have enjoyed the world of Pokemon through anime and video games. This new venture from The Pokemon Company will overhaul the way people consume Pokemon as a franchise.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the Kanto PokePark, including its location, future plans, and more.

PokePark Kanto location

PokePark Kanto is located in Kanto (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The new Pokemon-themed amusement park will be in Yomiuriland. This is a massive amusement park located in the Tama section of the Kanto region in Tokyo, Japan.

Who is incharge of PokePark Kanto?

The Pokemon Company has formed a new company in association with Yomiuriland and its owner, Yomiuri Shimbun, called PokePark Kanto Limited. This newly formed organization will look after all matters concerning PokePark Kanto.

Why is PokePark Kanto in the Kanto Region of Japan?

Kanto region in Japan (Image via Japan.go)

The Pokemon Company is planning to fuse the world of Pokemon with the real world by bringing the Kanto PokePark to Japan's Kanto region.

The first Pokemon game, Red and Green, was based in Kanto, and this name is almost as popular as the mascot of the franchise, Pikachu, itself. Since Pokemon took its first steps in Kanto, it only seems fitting to make this Pokemon Theme Park in the same place.

Things to do in PokePark Kanto Japan

As of the writing, the plans for this park have not been disclosed by The Pokemon Company. However, we can refer to the Pokemon Wonder and say that this park might be similar to the Wonder event held in Yomiuriland a couple of years back.

If you go to the new park in Yomiuriland, you will be able to walk through the lush natural terrain. There are places inside the Yomiuriland amusement park that have been unchecked and untouched by humans for more than two decades.

So, it will feel like you are actually in the wild world of Pokemon, and you will get to experience things from the games and anime in real life.

Relationship of Yomiuriland with The Pokemon Company

Kanto region in Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yomiuriland is an amusement park in Japan and The Pokemon Company has plans to partner with this institution for the upcoming Kanto PokePark. According to the official website, this is what The Pokemon Company had to say:

“We will be producing a place where Pokemon fans from around the world can gather in a lush natural environment and enjoy Pokemon in a way that transcends the barriers of country, region, and language.”

Pokemon Wonder held at Yomiuriland

The official description of the Kanto PokePark sounds very similar to Pokemon Wonder, a Pokemon-themed event that was held at Yomiuriland from the summer of 2021 through the spring of 2022.

However, unlike Pokemon Wonder, PokePark Kanto will most likely be a permanent setup. The Pokemon Company wants to build a Theme Park, and we do not feel it will be a temporary attraction.

PokePark global locations

PokePark might expand to other parts of the world (Image via Serebii)

As of the writing of this article, The Pokemon Company has published new trademarks – PokePark Kalos and PokePark Paldea.

While there is no information regarding these new trademarks, we can be hopeful that The Pokemon Company will decide to expand the PokePark amusement park to other parts of the world, starting with France, the origin of Kalos, and the origin of Paldea, the Iberian Peninsula comprising Spain, Portugal, and Andorra.