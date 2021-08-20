Potential fixes for the "Account Authentication Expired" error in Pokemon Unite

While many players have enjoyed Pokemon Unite worldwide, some players have reported login problems, with one particular error stating that their "account authorization expired."

While information on this error has been relatively scant, players in the Pokemon Unite community have been troubleshooting online to find fixes or at least temporary respite from the problem.

Nintendo's support services haven't given much info on the issue itself, but some player-advised fixes are circulating in the usual places such as game forums and the dedicated subreddit for Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite: Potential or temporary fixes for the authorization error

Pokemon Unite has had its share of bugs and technical issues post-launch. (Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company)

Many players agree that the Pokemon Unite authorization error is partly due to how Nintendo's servers authenticate a player's account, whether created directly or connected via the Pokemon Trainer's Club or their Nintendo Switch Online account.

Players in different locations around the world have also reported this problem, making it an issue not isolated by a simple country or locale.

Some of the potential fixes to the problem are as follows:

Some players have reported connecting to a mobile hotspot, entering the game server, then connecting to a wifi connection again can help. This was corroborated by Nintendo support for one Reddit poster.

Other players have simply stated that resetting the game client has worked for them.

Reddit posters have suggested in Pokemon Unite's subreddit that resetting the game and watching the opening cutscene seems to have worked for them.

Some have speculated that things such as firewalls or VPNs, especially in public spaces, can cause the authentication process to stop or timeout before completed. Attempting to use an open wireless connection may address these concerns, or at least one not protected with these particular measures.

Some Pokemon Unite players have speculated this issue may be due to NAT type, advising the hotspot method to circumvent the NAT issues.

Players have stated uninstalling and reinstalling the game has worked as well.

While the root cause doesn't seem to be apparent to much of the player base, Pokemon Unite has had its fair share of technical problems already, adding to an already-sizable frustration by some in the community.

While Nintendo cannot foresee every technical issue with Pokemon Unite so early in the game's lifespan, addressing major errors that keep players from logging in will keep those same players from walking away from the game entirely.

Read More: When will Pokemon Unite Season 1 end?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul