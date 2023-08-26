5 rarest Holowear skins in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite has been constantly adding new cosmetics to the game. Whether it is scoring animations, knock-out animations, or Holowears for Unite licenses, there is something for everyone to indulge in. With Battle Pass 18 right around the corner, you can expect The Pokemon Company to release a bunch of new cosmetics.

While most of them are easily obtainable these days, there are a few Holowears in Pokemon Unite that you can’t get your hands on anymore. These were either obtainable as rewards for events, or you would have to get them through the Battle Pass.

In the early days of Pokemon Unite, very few players would actually be willing to spend real money for some skins. As a result, the Holowears that were released during that time happened to be some of the rarest in the game.

In this article, we look at five of the rarest Holowears that you can come across in Pokemon Unite. Most, if not all, of these cosmetics are no longer obtainable. However, that does not confirm they will not be coming back to the game in the future.

Note: This article is subjective, and the list reflects the writer's opinions.

5 of the rarest Pokemon Unite Holowears of all time

5) PokeBuki Style Blastoise

PokeBuki Style Blastoise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Holowear was a reward in Pokemon Unite during Season 7, obtainable through the Premium Battle Pass. Unfortunately, you cannot acquire this Holowear in the title right now unless they are brought back to Unite through an exchange event.

Blastoise has the following attributes in the game:

It has an S-class tier rating.

It plays the role of a Defender in the game.

It has a Ranged attack style.

It has a Special damage style

You can purchase this Unite license for 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems.

4) Space Style Gengar

Space Style Gengar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This particular Holowear was a reward in Pokemon Unite during Season 2. Similar to the previous entry, you would be able to get it through the Premium Battle Pass.

Gengar has the following attributes in the game:

It has an A-class tier rating.

It plays the role of a Speedster in the game.

It has a Melee attack style.

It has a Special damage style

You can purchase this Unite license for 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems.

3) Hip-Hop Style Pikachu

Hip-hop Style Pikachu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This particular Holowear was a reward that you could obtain for yourself if you played Pokemon Unite during Season 1. It was attainabkle through the Premium Battle Pass. Like the previous entries, you cannot obtain this Holowear in the game right now unless they are brought back to Unite through an exchange event.

Pikachu has the following attributes in the game:

It has an A-class tier rating.

It plays the role of an Attacker in the game.

It has a Ranged attack style.

It has a Special damage style

You can purchase this Unite license for 6,000 Aeos Coins or 345 Aeos Gems.

2) Festival Style Pikachu

Festival Style Pikachu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Only those players that had pre-registered for Pokemon Unite were awarded this Holowear. Since not too many players enrolled themselves before the release of the game, Festival Style Pikachu is one of the rarest Holowears in this title.

1) Captain Style Cinderace

Captain Style Cinderace (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This particular Holowear was a reward that could be obtained if you were a trainer in Pokemon Unite during Season 1. You would be able to get it through the Premium Battle Pass. Unfortunately, this is not acquirable anymore.

Cinderace has the following attributes in the game:

It has an A-class tier rating.

It plays the role of an Attacker in the game.

It has a Ranged attack style.

It has a Physical damage style

You can purchase this Unite license for 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460Aeos Gems.

Even though the pre-registration Holowear should have been the rarest, the sheer demand for this particular Holowear increases its value manifold.