Recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks suggest surprise wild attacks, throwing your own Pokemon at them

According to the leaker known in the community as Kaka, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the newest entries in the franchise, may feature the ability to surprise-attack wild Pokemon. In addition, they also went on to confirm that some wild creatures will even pursue and chase after the player when provoked.

Following the success of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, many players are craving some of the newest features brought to the franchise with the title. One of the many mechanics want to see make a return is the option to summon Pokemon directly into the overworld, whether that be to instigate encounters or for interaction.

Given the amount of hype surrounding these new titles, many players may be quick to write off these leaks as false information. However, Twitter user PearlEnthusiast claims to have spoken to and compilled all of the information that leaker Kaka has provided. So what does this leaker claim these new entries will bring?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks: Surprise-attacking wild Pokemon?

PearlEnthusiast @palkiaorigin According to Kaka another Legends Arceus feature returns. You can throw your own Pokemon at a wild Pokemon. But you can't catch them by throwing balls in the overworld.



Interpret this in your own opinion. According to Kaka another Legends Arceus feature returns. You can throw your own Pokemon at a wild Pokemon. But you can't catch them by throwing balls in the overworld.Interpret this in your own opinion. https://t.co/fBBp493RtK

The tweet conveyed two users discussing the game, one the leaker and one the potential player asking the question fans want to know. Unfortunately, this tweet is a bit dodgy in terms of the question it answers. Rather than being specific about which of the two questions they were answering, the leaker only replied "yes."

However, this does confirm that the feature that allows players to catch creatures directly from the overworld will sadly not make a return from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. While this fact was something they knew about beforehand, the leaker only confirmed that the feature will in fact not be making a return to the main series.

The release of information provided from the original Twitter user also detailed a "surprise attack" mechanic coming to the game similar to what was seen in Pokemon Sword and Shield's Wild Area. In these games, certain wild Pokemon would chase after the player if they saw them, making for some scary moments.

Moreover, they specifically mention Tauros, Mankey, Primeape, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Klawf being quite the nuisance. It can be gathered from the specific mention of these Pokemon, they can be much faster than players and will be some of the pocket monsters that will chase after gamers as they traverse the overworld.

PearlEnthusiast @palkiaorigin Tauros, Mankey Line, Klawf, One of the Dogs, Chili Pepper, Grasshopper.



All of them chase you non stop you really have to run away from them to escape them if you are in a hurry they'll prove to be an obstacle Tauros, Mankey Line, Klawf, One of the Dogs, Chili Pepper, Grasshopper.All of them chase you non stop you really have to run away from them to escape them if you are in a hurry they'll prove to be an obstacle

In the same vein, leakers have also revealed that Pokemon will remain in the overworld if players choose to run from an encounter with them. It was also announced that they can attack gamers by surprise in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet if they approach from behind, offering some sort of in-battle advantage.

PearlEnthusiast @palkiaorigin If you run away from Wild Pokemon they remain in the overworld. If you run away from Wild Pokemon they remain in the overworld.

Overall, the leaks regarding the encounters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet do not appear to be anything players invested in leaks don't already know about. However, the confirmation of Pokemon chasing the player through the overworld as well as knowing a grasshopper creature making an entry is new.

Given Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are only a couple more months away, players will soon be able to play these titles for themselves to see if these leaks are true or not. They can either pre-order a copy of their game of choice now or they can pick up one up when it releases on November 18th.

