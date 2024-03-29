5 secrets Pokemon Emerald doesn't tell you

In Pokemon Emerald's Hoenn region, you may have conquered the gyms, battled legendary creatures, and completed the Pokedex, but there's still a trove of secrets waiting to be discovered. The game is full of hidden mechanics that can completely transform your gameplay experience. From camouflaged surprises to unexpected features, there's always more to uncover in this beloved title.

This article will delve into five surprising secrets the game doesn't tell you, offering a new perspective on your Pokemon Emerald experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Hidden secrets from Pokemon Emerald

1) Rooftop Sales in Lilycove Department Store

Items offered in the Rooftop sales in Pokemon Emerald (Image via TPC)

The Lilycove Department Store isn't just a one-stop shop for Poke Balls and potions in Pokemon Emerald. After you conquer the Elite Four and become the champion, keep your eyes open for announcements on Hoenn TV's Pokemon News.

These sales offer a treasure trove of decorations to spruce up your secret base. The real gem is a special board that can cover those pesky sinkholes, a hidden functionality the game never explicitly tells you about. So next time you're in Lilycove, tune in to the news and get ready to transform your secret base into a masterpiece.

2) Getting Johto starters

Johto starters can be found in Pokemon Emerald (Image via TPC)

Once you've achieved the seemingly insurmountable task of completing the Hoenn Pokedex (excluding mythical Pokemon like Jirachi and Deoxys), Professor Birch will surprise you with a phone call. Impressed by your dedication, he'll offer you a chance to choose one of the beloved Johto starters: Chikorita, the spunky Grass-type; Cyndaquil, the fiery Fire-type; or Totodile, the Alligator Pokemon.

This hidden bonus adds a whole new dimension to teams in Pokemon Emerald, allowing you to add a Johto powerhouse to your champion-worthy Hoenn squad. So, if you're looking to take your Emerald journey a step further, set your sights on completing the Pokedex and prepare to welcome a Johto legend to your team.

3) Finding Feebas

Feebas can be found in Route 119 (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Emerald throws a curveball at trainers seeking the elusive Feebas. Unlike most Pokemon, this rare fish isn't found in a specific body of water but in just six secret squares scattered across Route 119. These squares are completely randomized for each playthrough, making it rarer.

Feebas has a low encounter rate, so be prepared to fish four to five times in each square before it might finally take the bait. This hidden mechanic adds a layer of intrigue to catching Feebas, transforming a simple fishing encounter into a thrilling treasure hunt. Given that it evolves into Milotic, the meticulous process is worth it.

4) Trade Skitty for Meowth

Trade in Skitty for Meowth in the Battle Tower (Image via TPC)

The Battle Tower also holds a delightful secret for trainers with an affinity for feline finesse. Hidden among the many trainers waiting to challenge you is a woman with a fondness for Skitty, the adorable Normal-type Pokemon. If you trade her your Skitty, she'll surprise you with a very special Meowth.

This Meowth isn't just any ordinary cat Pokemon – it possesses a rare retro move that is not obtainable through any conventional means in Pokemon Emerald. The higher the level of your Skitty that you trade it, the better will be the Meowth that you can get.

5) Lugia and Ho-oh

Ho-oh in Navel Rock (Image via TPC)

Emerald offers more than just conquering gyms and catching Hoenn Pokemon. Hidden away on a mysterious island called Naval Rock lie two legendary titans: the majestic Ho-oh and the guardian of the seas, Lugia. But unlike other legendaries you might encounter, accessing Naval Rock requires a special key – the Mystic Ticket.

This elusive ticket isn't readily available within the game itself. Trainers must utilize the long-gone Nintendo mystery gift events to download the Mystic Ticket. Once obtained, speak to the sailor at the Seagallop Ferries and prepare to set sail for uncharted territory.

These five secrets add a whole new layer of depth and intrigue to your Pokemon Emerald adventure. From sprucing up your secret base to acquiring a Johto starter or even encountering legendary titans, the game rewards dedicated players with delightful surprises. So, dust off your cartridge, grab your trusty team, and get ready to rediscover the magic of Pokemon Emerald with these hidden gems.