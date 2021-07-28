The best Alolan Ninetales build in Pokemon Unite

Alolan Ninetales was a surprising addition to the Pokemon Unite roster, bringing the Alolan variant of this original Pokemon to the spotlight.

So far, Alolan Ninetales has proven to be a popular pick among Pokemon Unite players. It is one of the best Attacker characters in the game right now and that probably won't change for some time.

It is listed as Intermediate difficulty. That means it isn't the easiest Pokemon to use. With great offense, scoring, and support abilities, you know what to focus on if you want to learn how to use it.

Pokemon Unite: The best build for Alolan Ninetales

Image via The Pokemon Company

Like many Pokemon in Pokemon Unite, Alolan Ninetales starts as a pre-evolution. You will begin a game as Alolan Vulpix. It doesn't take too long before you can level up and complete the evolution, though.

Once you do, put Snow Warning, its ability, to use. It causes snow to fall on opposing Pokemon, dealing damage and slowing them for a bit. Attacks throw snow and hitting the same opponent back to back may freeze them.

Attack

Image via The Pokemon Company

Icy Wind is the best choice for a first attack. Select it and get to attacking. Alolan Ninetales can blast Pokemon Unite opponents with area of effect damage. The freezing air slows them too.

Dazzling Gleam should be the level 4 upgrade. It shines a blinding light at opponents, stunning any in the light's path. The upgraded version increases damage and stuns them longer.

Aurora Veil is the level 6 attack to select. It has a 13s cooldown after creating an aurora to prevent damage done to your team. Inside of that aurora, Alolan Ninetales becomes faster and does boosted attacks instead of basic attacks.

Items

Image via The Pokemon Company

Float Stone should absolutely be a held item for Alolan Ninetales in Pokemon Unite. It allows the Pokemon to move faster when not in combat to get a quick goal or catch up to teammates ready for a fight.

Next is the Shell Bell. The Shell Bell heals 45 HP with Alolan Ninetales' special attacks. On top of that, a percentage of its Sp. Atk stat is added to increase the amount of healing.

Muscle Band is the last held item, causing Alolan Ninetales' basic attacks to do more damage. This upward shift in damage is dependent on the HP that the opponent has at the time.

As an Attacker in Pokemon Unite, the Eject Button can be invaluable. Choose it for the Battle Item. When in a pinch, use it and Alolan Ninetales can teleport a short distance to take a breather.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod