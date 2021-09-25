The best build for Alolan Ninetales in Pokemon Unite Season 2

The Pokemon Unite Season 2 update saw a handful of changes, including the new Pokemon, who is now taking over the meta.

Alolan Ninetales has always been a force to reckon with in the right players' hands. Now, it can be used by anyone willing to give it a chance in Pokemon Unite MOBA.

Bug fixes and overall adjustments to the moveset of Alolan Ninetales have given it immense power in Pokemon Unite. Blizzard, Snow Globe, and Snow Warning all now work properly.

The best Alolan Ninetales build in Pokemon Unite Season 2

Attack Path

Powder Snow

Avalanche

Blizzard

Snow Globe (Unite Move)

The Attack Path is about dealing high-burst damage and controlling the battlefield. Powder Snow does decent damage and slows opponents. Avalanche puts up a wall that deals damage when it builds and lowers, slowing enemies even more.

Blizzard damages opponents twice, too. The first hit slows them down while the second knocks them. If the attack goes into a wall, it begins to deal damage in an area of effect. This Season 2 build is outstanding.

You can't select a Unite Move, but it is not like you'd want anything other than Snow Globe. It deals massive damage in a huge area. If you happen to freeze an opponent before using Snow Globe, the damage to that opponent is even higher.

Held Items

Wise Glasses

Choice Specs

Buddy Barrier

Eject Button (Battle Item)

Alolan Ninetales uses Special Attack moves in Pokemon Unite. Both Wise Glasses and Choice Specs boost the Special Attack stat. The further they are upgraded means the more Special Attack damage Alolan Ninetales will do.

The final Held Item should be Buddy Barrier. When a Pokemon uses its Unite Move, it and the closest ally with the lowest HP receive a shield for a short amount of time.

As is the trend with other Pokemon in Pokemon Unite, the Battle Item has to be the Eject Button. Alolan Ninetales should be at the frontlines more often than not. The Eject Button will allow it for quick escapes or to catch up and fight.

