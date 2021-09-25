The best build for Venusaur in Pokemon Unite Season 2

Season 2 of Pokemon Unite kicked off with a huge update, including its mobile release, balance tuning, and new held items.

Fans of Pokemon Unite can expect some new changes to come when some of the more overpowered builds of Season 2 have taken over. Until then, feel free to put them to use.

Venusaur has always been pretty tanky and powerful in Pokemon Unite. Now, in Season 2, buffs to its Petal Dance and Giga Drain attacks have shifted how players are using the Generation I Grass-type starter.

The best Venusuar build in Pokemon Unite Season 2

Venusuar on the battlefield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Attack Path

Razor Leaf

Giga Drain

Petal Dance

Verdant Anger (Unite Move)

A lot of players were doing the exact opposite with a Sludge Bomb and Solarbeam combination for Venusaur. The Season 2 Pokemon Unite update has given the above path much more viability.

jon the ghost @jaqentan Venusaur is actually OP in Pokemon Unite Venusaur is actually OP in Pokemon Unite

Razor Leaf does solid damage. Giga Drain now has its damage reduction effect increased. Petal Dance received increased damage to opposing Pokemon, a cooldown reduction, and increased movement speed.

Each time Petal Dance hits, Giga Drain's cooldown is lowered by a second. This means that the moves can be used almost simultaneously. That is two healing effects back to back.

Held Items

Focus Band

Shell Bell

Choice Specs

Eject Button (Battle Item)

The Focus Band will work with Venusaur's incredible healing capabilities in Pokemon Unite. When it reaches a low amount of HP, then each second for three seconds after, it will recover some health points. It also boosts both Defensive stats.

The Shell Bell is a healing item that heals HP when Special Attacks are used. It also heals Venusaur a percentage of its Special Attack stat. Add Choice Specs to that for a boosted Special Attack stat, and Venusaur is unstoppable.

Sherm @ShermTheGod Venusaur really is goated on unite now Venusaur really is goated on unite now

Lastly, the Battle Item for Venusaur in Pokemon Unite Season 2 should remain the Eject Button. There aren't many Battle Items that do better. When Venusuar is in a tight spot or needs to rush to help an ally, the Eject Button will teleport it a short distance.

