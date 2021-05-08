Blaziken is one of the most overpowered Pokemon in the history of the franchise.

Debuting in Generation III with Ruby and Sapphire, the final form of Torchic started the trend of Fire/Fighting-type final start evolutions. This giant fire chicken can pack quite the punch.

The best part about Blaziken is that it has solid Speed and an incredible Attack stat. Its Attack stat is a base of 120. That means it will hit hard on any Pokemon it goes up against in Ruby and Sapphire.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. It also reflects using Blaziken simply in a playthrough of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

The best moveset for Blaziken in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire

Blaze Kick

In Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Blaze Kick was Blaziken's signature move. The accuracy isn't perfect, but the power, along with a Same Type Attack Bonus, will devastate whenever it connects. It also has a small chance to leave a burn on the opposing Pokemon and gets an increased critical hit ratio.

Sky Uppercut

Sky Uppercut will be another physically dangerous move for Blaziken to use. These Fighting-type moves receive the Same Type Attack Bonus. It simply deals damage to opponents. However, it comes with a special perk. Sky Uppercut can deal damage to Pokemon in the middle of a Bounce, Fly, Sky Drop.

Aerial Ace

Sky Uppercute and Blaze Kick do not have 100% accuracy. So if Blaziken's gets lowered at any point, that could spell trouble in terms of landing attacks. Aerial Ace does not receive a Same Type Attack Bonus, but it is a great attack. It bypasses accuracy checks, meaning it will always connect, allowing Blaziken to have something that will consistently do damage.

Earthquake

A good rule is to always have a strong Pokemon with Earthquake on the team. Ruby and Sapphire has plenty of strong Pokemon, but if Blaziken is on the team, Earthquake should be its finishing move. Earthquake is just a super powerful move that does incredible damage to just about any Pokemon. Use Blaziken as a pure attacker, topping off the moveset with this deadly move.