The best moveset for Empoleon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Empoleon is the powerful final evolution of the Water-type starter in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

When it comes to Pokemon battling, there are many different types of teams and styles. Battling in the main story of a game is much different than battling other players competitively.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Empoleon in the main story can be made into an absolute beast. Once you reach this final evolution, you'll want it to have four incredible attacks that mesh well together.

Note: This article is subjective and based on a moveset used during the main story of the game.

A guide to Empoleon's best moveset in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Surf

Empoleon has a great base Special Attack at 111. That makes Surf, which is no longer an HM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, a great choice. It has 135 Power with 100 Accuracy.

Surf is an extremely strong Water-type move that will also receive a Same Type Attack Bonus when Empoleon uses it. This is a great choice for its main STAB move.

Blizzard

Blizzard is always a good choice to give Empoleon some coverage. When you come across a strong Ground-type or Dragon-type, Blizzard can take it out with one hit.

The Accuracy could be better at 70, but 110 Power and a chance to freeze the target is too good to pass up on. Empoleon can use this against a variety of creatures that Water-type moves might not bother.

Earthquake

Earthquake is arguably the strongest overall attack in all of Pokemon. It damages everyone on the field and is supereffective against a wide variety of opponents. This will be the only Physical Attack Empoleon has.

Even though it isn't a Special Attack, it will still deal massive damage to enemies. Truly, Earthquake should be given to any starter that can use it throughout your playthrough. It is that good.

Flash Cannon

Empoleon can learn Flash Cannon through TM91 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It has 120 Power and 100 Accuracy with a chance to lower the target's Special Defense.

This is a mighty Steel-type move, which means Empoleon will receive that Same Type Attack Bonus. This is a wonderful maneuver to take down any Fairy-type opposition.

