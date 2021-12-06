Best moveset for Garchomp in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Garchomp is one of the most powerful non-legendary Pokemon you can find in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Trainers can typically get one in the late game after finding a Gible. They will also come across one against Cynthia, as Garchomp is the focal point of the Sinnoh Champion's powerful team.

If you want to add Garchomp to your Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl team, which you definitely should, you will want to give it the four best attacks to conquer the Sinnoh region, the Elite Four, and become Champion.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: A guide to Garchomp's best moveset

Crunch

Garchomp is an incredibly quick Physical Attack user. Its Physical Attack base stat sits at 130. That makes Crunch, which may lower the target's Defense, an amazing choice.

This Dark-type attack also gives great coverage against Psychic-type Pokemon. It can be learned after leveling up and just simply does some insane damage to opponents.

Earthquake

Garchomp is a Dragon/Earth-type Pokemon. That means Earthquake will be extremely deadly in this moveset. It receives a Same Type Attack Bonus while already being one of the best attacks around.

In Double Battles, pair Garchomp with a Flying-type. The move will hit both opponents on the other side of the field and the Flying-type partner won't be affected at all.

Dragon Claw

This is another move that will give Garchomp a Same Type Attack Bonus, due to it being a Dragon/Ground-type. The move doesn't do anything fancy, but deals massive damage.

It comes with 100 Accuracy and 120 Power. This will really hurt any Pokemon that doesn't resist Dragon-type moves and do some solid supereffective damage on other Dragon-types.

Brick Break/Iron Tail

The fourth move should be either Brick Break or Iron Tail. This is completely up to how your Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl team is built. This is mainly for coverage.

Brick Break will help it against Ice-type Pokemon that may threaten it and the same can be said for Iron Tail against Fairy-types. These are good to help it stay strong against types it is typically weak against.

