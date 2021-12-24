Best moveset for Gardevoir in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Gardevoir is a Psychic/Fairy-type Pokemon and is the final form of a female Ralts in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Known as the Embrace Pokemon, Gardevoir is largely considered one of the strongest creatures in both type categories, Psychic and Fairy. Its base stat total of 518 contributes to that consideration.

Gardevoir has a base Special Attack of 125 and Special Defense of 115. In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, this is a Pokemon who, with its best moveset, will help you demolish the competition on your Sinnoh region journey.

Note: This article is subjective and the moveset is intended for use in the single-player story of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: The best Gardevoir moveset

Hypnosis

Hypnosis is a non-damaging attack that can't put opposing Pokemon to sleep in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It only has 60 Accuracy, but 20 PP means you can use it plenty of times if it fails. This goes against a conventional moveset, though it is one of the best setups for the main story if you want to have some fun.

Dream Eater

Dream Eater goes hand-in-hand with Hypnosis. After putting the target Pokemon to sleep, attack with Dream Eater. It does Special Damage and the Same Type Attack Bonus for being a Psychic-type move means it increases to 150 Power when Gardevoir uses it. Gardevoir will also recover half of the HP taken from the target.

Moonblast

Moonblast will be another move that receives a Same Type Attack Bonus. This will be Gardevoir's main attack. It is a Fairy-type maneuver that gets boosted to 142.5 Power. Moonblast has 100 Accuracy and 15 PP. There is also a chance that it will lower the opponent's Special Attack stat, making Gardevoir's Special Defense stat all the more impressive.

Shadow Ball

Shadow Ball is a coverage move to deal with Ghost-types that Gardevoir is weak against. It already covers Poison-types with Dream Eater, but will not have any supereffective moves for Steel-types. Shadow Ball comes with 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, 15 PP, and a chance at lowering the target Pokemon's Special Defense.

