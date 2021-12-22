The best moveset for Ho-Oh in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Ho-Oh is a Legendary Pokemon native to the Johto region that can be obtained in Brilliant Diamond.

Shining Pearl players will need to trade for Ho-Oh as it can only be found in Ramanas Park in Brilliant Diamond. This can be done after the main story, when you have obtained the National Pokedex.

Whenever you get your hands on the Rainbow Pokemon, you can start to put together a great moveset. Ho-Oh is a solid physical Attacker that can take advantage of STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) Fire-type and Flying-type attacks.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. The following moveset is only considered for the single player portion of BDSP.

An optimized Ho-Oh moveset in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Sacred Fire

Sacred Fire was once the signature move of Ho-Oh, so it only makes sense for it to be its main Fire-type move. It gets the Same Type Attack Bonus, raising its Power to 150. The move does Physical damage and has a decent chance of burning the opposing Pokemon. This will be the attack that Ho-Oh relies on most in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Fly

Fly does a much better job in Ho-Oh's moveset than Sky Attack. While Sky Attack does much more damage, it takes a turn to charge. Fly requires two turns, but the first sends Ho-Oh into the sky and prevents attacks from landing, unlike Sky Attack. This is a simple STAB Flying-type move.

Roost

Roost removes the Flying-typing from Ho-Oh temporarily. It takes Ho-Oh to the ground and allows it to recover half of its maximum HP. If Ho-Oh is in a sticky situation against a Pokemon causing it trouble, Roost does a great job of keeping it on the battlefield longer to keep fighting or give you time to think of a strategy once it might faint.

Earthquake

Also Read Article Continues below

Earthquake is TM26 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Since Ho-Oh is weak to Electric-types and 4x weak to Rock-types, Earthquake is the perfect Ground-type choice to round out its moveset. The attack is one of the most powerful in the entire series and will deal super effective damage to every type weakness aside from Water.

Edited by Danyal Arabi