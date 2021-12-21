The best moveset for Jirachi in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Jirachi is a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon that players can get their hands on rather early in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

While Mew can be obtained in Floaroma Town with a Let's Go, Pikachu or Let's Go, Eevee save file on your Nintendo Switch, Jirachi can be collected with a save file from either Sword or Shield.

There is an elderly couple in a field of flowers that you must interact with. Speak to the man and he will gift you Jirachi. This allows for Jirachi to be a focal point of your team for the majority of your Sinnoh journey. Giving it a solid moveset is a must.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer and is meant for use in the main story.

The best Jirachi moveset in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Zen Headbutt

Zen Headbutt will be the first move for Jirachi to receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). It does Physical damage and the STAB boosts it to 120 Power. The attack may also cause flinching. This is a standard attack for Jirachi to do damage to any opponent that doesn't resist Psychic-type moves.

Meteor Mash

Meteor Mash will be Jirachi's second STAB move in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It will get a boosted Power of 135, does Physical damage, and has a chance to raise the user's Attack stat. That will make it and Zen Headbutt even more dangerous on subsequent turns.

Wish

Wish is one of the attacks Jirachi will arrive with in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. If you are in a pinch, but know you won't be fainted by the next turn, use Wish to regain a solid chunk of HP. This is a great way to keep Jirachi on the battlefield if you need it to hang on for just a couple more turns.

Water Pulse

Jirachi comes with 100 base stats in all categories. This makes it capable of using Physical and Special Attacks equally. This isn't the best attack when it comes to damage, but it can confuse an opposing Pokemon and has a special role in Jirachi's moveset. Jirachi is weak to Ground, Fire, Ghost, and Dark-types. The first two are much more common in BDSP and Water Pulse will deal super effective damage, allowing Jirachi to cover its bases.

