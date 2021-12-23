The best moveset for Lucario in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Lucario is one of the toughest Pokemon you can find in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

In fact, it is one of the toughest Pokemon in the entire franchise. The Fighting/Steel-type is a fan favourite and simply exudes strength when battling.

When you get your hands on one in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, focusing on its incredible offensive capabilities is imperative. The right moveset will unlock unlimited potential for Lucario.

Note: This article is subjective and intended for use in the main single-player portion of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Lucario's most potent moveset in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Close Combat

Close Combat will be the main focus of this Lucario moveset in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It will also be the only move that will receive a Same Type Attack Bonus. Close Combat is extremely powerful, dishing out 180 Power with the STAB. The only downside is that it lowers the Defense and Special Defense of the user after each use.

Psychic

Psychic will be a great coverage move since Lucario has pretty similar Attack and Special Attack stats. Lucario is weak to Fighting-type Pokemon because of its Steel-typing. Psychic will allow it to deal supereffective damage to its Fighting-type adversaries. The attack also has a chance to lower the target's Special Defense.

Work Up

Work Up is a non-damaging attack that Lucario can use to become even more powerful. The manoeuvre takes a turn and simply raises both Lucario's Attack and Special Attack stats. That will ensure every damaging move it uses will be as harmful as ever against the Pokemon on the other side of the battlefield. This is a must-have for the best Lucario moveset.

Earthquake

Also Read Article Continues below

Earthquake is another coverage move that Lucario can use against a Pokemon it is weak to. Fire-type attacks will do supereffective damage, but if Lucario is quicker and can pull of Earthquake, it will do supereffective damage right back to any Fire-types that oppose it. The attack has 100 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP. It will land on every Pokemon in play, including any ally Pokemon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar