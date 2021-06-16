The best moveset for Metagross in Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald

Metagross is one of the most notorious and strongest pseudo-Legendary Pokemon in the entire franchise.

It is a giant Steel/Psychic-type that rivals just about any creature thrown onto the battlefield. Introduced in Generation III, Metagross does not become available until after trainers enter the Hall of Fame in Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald.

Beldum is gifted by Steven in Mossdeep City, which will eventually evolve into Metang, then Metagross at level 45. The intimidating Pokemon can then be used in the post-game with its massive 135 base Attack and 130 base Defense.

The best moveset for Metagross in Generation III of Pokemon

Meteor Mash

Meteor Mash will be Metagross' main Steel-type attack. This will give it a Same Type Attack Bonus to do even more damage. The move comes with 90 Power and 90 Accuracy. On top of that, it has a 20% chance of raising Metagross' Attack stat. That means the next time around, it will dish out even more punishment to whatever Pokemon is unlucky enough to face it.

Iron Defense

Iron Defense is always a solid choice for a Steel-type Pokemon with a good base Defense. This will be Metagross' go to maneuver when it is time to stall. Each use raises its Defense by two stages, making it nearly impossible to take down with Physical attacks after just one execution of the move.

Earthquake

Earthquake is arguably the most useful move in Pokemon. It has 100 Damage and 100 Accuracy, along with the ability to hit multiple Pokemon at once. Allies will be hit, but in a one on one battle, Earthquake can be a life-saver. It doesn't receive a STAB, but truthfully, the move doesn't need it.

Rock Slide/Rock Tomb

Rock Slide can only be taught to Metagross via Move Tutor in Pokemon Emerald. If it is being used in that game, Rock Slide is the way to go to deal with Fire-types that may try to take Metagross down. In Ruby and Sapphire, Rock Tomb can be taught via TM. It isn't as efficient as Rock Slide, but it should do the trick.

