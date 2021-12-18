The best moveset for Palkia in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Palkia is a Water/Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon, exclusive to copies of Shining Pearl.

If trainers want to get their hands on one in Brilliant Diamond, they will need to trade with a Shining Pearl. Regardless of the method one is obtained, Palkia is a monstrous ally.

This brutal Special Attack user has access to some great STAB moves with its type combination. As you journey through the Sinnoh region and catch Palkia in Shining Pearl, giving in the right moveset will make you Champion in no time.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer and is intended for the main story of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The best Palkia moveset in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Spacial Rend

Spacial Rend is Palkia's signature move in Pokemon Shining Pearl. It is a Dragon-type move that receives a Same Type Attack Bonus. That gives it 150 Power, with a high chance of landing a critical hit. Palkia is weak against Dragon-types, making this the main move to stop other ones.

Hydro Pump

Hydro Pump will be its secondary STAB move, as a Water-type. It is one of the strongest Water-type attacks in all of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It comes with 165 Power because of STAB and can help with taking down Fairy-types, since Palkia doesn't have access to Steel or Poison-type attacks.

Earth Power

Earth Power is a Ground-type attack that may lower the target Pokemon's Special Defense. Since every attack Palkia will have is a Special Attack, Earth Power can be used to set up opponents who may not be weak to the above moves. With a lower Special Defense, it opens the target up for more damage.

Aqua Ring

Aqua Ring isn't an attack that does damage. Instead, it places a ring on the battlefield that restores a little bit of HP at the end of each turn. There's no reason to add another damaging attack of the same type, so starting a battle with Aqua Ring to ensure Palkia heals up is a good path to take.

