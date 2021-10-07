The best moveset for Sylveon in Pokemon Unite

Sylveon has just been released in Pokemon Unite, and many are considering it one of the best characters so far.

The Fairy-type evolution of Eevee is set to take Pokemon Unite by storm. The meta has shifted a few times since the game's launch, and now with it on mobile devices, another change will indeed occur.

Sylveon has an Attacker role in Pokemon Unite, with Special Attack damage and Ranged type maneuvers. The best build for Sylveon will see both defensive and offensive capabilities.

Sylveon's moves in Pokemon Unite

Sylveon attacking in Pokemon Unite. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sylveon has several attacks, just like all other characters in Pokemon Unite. There are two move slots along with its Unite Move. While leveling up, Sylveon can learn certain moves at certain levels.

Some of those moves can be swapped out for stronger moves throughout the game when a higher level is reached. Without including the Unite Move, Sylveon has seven attacks to choose from.

Move Slot 1

Swift (Level 1 or 3)

Hyper Voice (Level 4)

Mystical Fire (Level 4)

Move Slot 2

Baby Doll Eyes (Level 1 or 3)

Calm Mind (Level 6)

Draining Kiss (Level 6)

Unite Move

Fairy Frolic (Level 8)

The best attack path for Sylveon in Pokemon Unite

Sylveon in the middle of battle in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sylveon players should look to upgrade Move Slot 1 to Hyper Voice and Move Slot 2 to Calm Mind. Play this build on the top lane in Pokemon Unite to put it to its best use.

Starting with Hyper Voice, this move will deal out some severe Special Attack damage. It will be the main offensive move outside of the basic attacks that every Pokemon can perform.

Hyper Voice unleashes a wave of sound, with more damage being dealt the further the target is from Sylveon. As well, it increases in damage with each successful hit landed.

Calm Mind focuses on Sylveon's ability to stay in the fight. It calms itself for a moment to increase its Special Attack, Special Defense, and overall movement speed for a short time.

Finally, the Unite Move is Fairy Frolic. Sylveon jumps in the air with invincibility. As it lands, the damage is dealt in an area of effect, and it restores some of its own HP, along with converting a percentage of damage dealt to HP.

