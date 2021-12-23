The best Nature for Turtwig in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Turtwig is the Grass-type starter Pokemon that players can choose in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Upon choosing the starter, in this case, Turtwig, you will send it into battle against a wild Pokemon to defend yourself. At that point, several things are randomized for Turtwig, including its Nature.

A Pokemon's Nature is a special feature in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that will increase one stat while lowering another. For Turtwig, you will want one with an Impish Nature.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Impish Nature is suitable for Turtwig in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A Turtwig attacking a Bidoof in BDSP (Image via ILCA)

Eventually, your Turtwig will level up enough to evolve into Grotle. From there, Grotle will become Torterra. Torterra is a mighty Pokemon with base stats that reflect physicality.

Here are Torterra's base stats in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

HP : 95

: 95 Attack : 109

: 109 Defense : 105

: 105 Special Attack : 75

: 75 Special Defense : 85

: 85 Speed: 56

Looking at those stats, an Impish Nature makes the most sense for Turtwig, as it carries over once it evolves. Impish Nature will see an increase in its Defense while lowering its Special Attack.

—★kimba @kimbachu I’ve done maybe ten to fifteen resets trying to get an Adamant or Impish Turtwig, and I can’t believe some people reset thousands of times looking for a shiny. Resetting in this game takes forever. I’ve done maybe ten to fifteen resets trying to get an Adamant or Impish Turtwig, and I can’t believe some people reset thousands of times looking for a shiny. Resetting in this game takes forever.

Since the Special Attack stat is already low, it should go unused. The Nature then ups its Defense, allowing it to withstand Physical attacks more and leaving its only Physical Attack stat intact.

A Turtwig with a Nature that boosts its Speed or HP wouldn't be advantageous. Its Speed is too low for an increase to matter, and its HP is at a decent spot with a 95 base stat.

This is why Impish is the way to go for Turtwig and its evolutions in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Once it becomes Torterra, insane defensive capabilities should be its main goal.

Impish Nature will help it stall, maintain bulk, and won't negatively affect its offensive might whatsoever. It will still be able to use some of the more powerful Grass-type attacks with zero issue.

If you don't get an Impish Nature at first, you can always reset the game and try again until that Nature is applied to your Turtwig. Otherwise, you can breed for one and use an Impish Mint at the Battle Park to change its Nature from the start.

