Top 3 Pokemon Team Rocket shouldn't have used in the anime

Team Rocket is one of the most dastardly organizations in Pokemon, but the trio representing them in the anime didn't fit that standard.

Jessie, James, and Meowth are a part of the villainous Team Rocket, yet their appearances in the Pokemon anime series are often filled with mishaps and buffoonery.

Meowth, the speaking Pokemon of the group, seemed to be the brains of the operation. Some of the other creatures they attempted to foil Ash and friends with were quite formidable. There are a few that have shown their ineptitude, however.

3 Pokemon Team Rocket should not have used in the anime series

#3 - Carnivine

Image via The Pokemon Company

Carnivine isn't a particularly strong Pokemon when compared to others. It can get the job done with the right trainer, but James isn't the right trainer. It feels like Carnivine was just a plot device to replace Victreebel.

It even followed suit by affectionately hurting James whenever it came out of its Poke Ball. While James and Carnivine obviously had a loving relationship, this Grass-type did not live up to Victreebel's standards.

#2 - Mimikyu

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mimikyu is a tough little Pokemon who can do some serious damage in battle. Unfortunately, Jessie's Mimikyu in the anime series felt like a waste of time near the end of its run.

After a long journey of Mimikyu interfering with Team Rocket's story, Jessie finally caught it. She used it in battle and it proved to be one of Jessie's strongest ever. Jessie decided to leave Mimikyu behind instead of stashing it at Team Rocket HQ. All of that adventure just to leave it on Alola.

#1 - Wobbuffet

Image via The Pokemon Company

This Pokemon became a fan-favorite, but it did nothing to help the cause of Team Rocket. They would have been better off without it or with any other Pokemon at all.

Wobbuffet still travels with Team Rocket through the most recent iterations of the anime. Its comic relief is much needed throughout the show. In terms of actually being used by the team, though, Wobbuffet has been more of a distraction than anything.

Edited by Ashish Yadav