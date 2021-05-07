Trip is Ash Ketchum's main rival from the Unova Region in Pokemon the Series: Black and White.

Trip is a pretty divisive character. He has plenty to like about him, but his interactions with the other characters of the Pokemon anime make him seem a little rude.

Like many of the trainers that Ash comes across, he believed strength was the only form of showcasing his Pokemon. He eventually changed that attitude, but fans were never given a look at how that affected the relationship he shared with his Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Pokemon Trip shouldn't have used in the anime

#3 - Frillish

Image via The Pokemon Company

Trip's Frillish only appeared in one episode of the anime. Surprisingly, Frillish defeated both Ash's Pidove and Snivy. It is a shame that this was the only time it was used by Trip.

That battle could have easily been done with a different Pokemon that the anime intended to use more. Frillish was a one-off that could have been so much more. It may have been better if it was left out of Trip's care.

#2 - Lampent

Image via The Pokemon Company

Lampent was another Pokemon of Trip's that appeared only once in the anime. It was used to battle a swarm of Venipede in a singular episode. Lampent evolves into Chandelure, an extremely powerful creature.

Much like Frillish, Lampent would have been better off switching with another partner that would have been given more airtime. It didn't showcase anything special, and its only job could have been done by Trip's Tranquill.

#1 - Vanillite

Image via The Pokemon Company

Vanillite is one of the weirdest creatures in Pokemon. Many fans dislike it because there was a point in the series where the designs were simply living objects. Like the other two, Vanillite was only seen once in the anime.

In the end, Vanillite was just another waste of space in Trip's party.