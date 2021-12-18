Top 5 Dark-type Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Dark-type Pokemon have received some weaknesses over the years, but can still be the brutal force they are known to be in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

There are a handful of solid Dark-type Pokemon found in the Pokedex of the Sinnoh region. These creatures are great at defeating Ghost-types and Psychic-types found in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

If the darker side of Pokemon is what you want to build your team around, you will definitely want to catch one of these Dark-types. Make it a priority to obtain them and they'll add a unique power to your team that other types simply don't have.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

The 5 best Dark-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Spiritomb

Spiritomb in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Spiritomb is an interesting Ghost/Dark-type Pokemon. It can only be found by getting the Odd Keystone and using it at the Hallowed Tower. The steps can be repeated, however, to encounter another one. The best thing about Spiritomb is it is only weak to Fairy-types. Its stats aren't incredible, but it does come with solid defensive ones.

4) Skuntank

Skuntank in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Skuntank is a Dark/Poison-type Pokemon found on Route 221, Route 225, or in the Grand Underground. It is a Brilliant Diamond exclusive with a high HP stat of 103. The type combination it comes with sees it receive reduced damage from Grass, Poison, Ghost, and Dark, on top of being immune to Psychic-types. It is only weak to Ground.

3) Drapion

Drapion in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Drapion has the exact same typing as Skuntank, meaning it has only one weakness and several types that won't deal too much damage to it. While its pre-evolution, Skorupi, is a Poison/Bug-type, that Bug-typing is replaced with a Dark-typing upon evolution. Drapion has 110 base Defense and 90 base Attack, making it a good attacker for fans of the creature.

2) Honchkrow

Honchkrow in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Honchkrow is the Dark/Flying-type evolution of Murkrow. It has 100 base HP, 125 base Attack, and 105 base Special Attack. That gives it some diversity in terms of its moveset and it can take quite the beating before going down. It comes with many more weaknesses than others on this list, but its power more than makes up for it.

1) Weavile

Sneasel and Weavile in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Weavile may just be the best Dark and Ice-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It evovles from Sneasel while holding a Razor Claw and leveling up at night. That evolution provides trainers with 120 base Attack and 125 base Speed. It has a ton of weaknesses, including a 4x to Fighting-types, but its Speed and Attack, along with its great learnset are enough to overcome that.

