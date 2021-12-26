Top 5 Electric-type moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Electric-type moves can truly zap the competition in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and knowing the best ones can make or break battles.

Before obtaining the National Pokedex, Electric-type Pokemon are quite scarce in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In the post-game, you'll be able to find a ton more to utilize some of the best Electric-type moves.

There are 21 Electric-type attacks in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Five of them stand out above the rest as extremely powerful and insanely cool to perform.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best Electric-type attacks in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Wild Charge

Wild Charge is one out of a handful of Electric-type attacks that do Physical damage in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This move comes with 90 Power, 100 Accuracy, 15 Power Points (PP), and of course, a bit of recoil damage. The user shrouds itself in electricity and smashes into the target.

4) Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt is a classic Pokemon attack. It does Special Damage, has 90 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 15 PP. It is a strong electric blast that crashes down on the target. There is also a solid chance that this attack will leave the opponent with paralysis.

3) Thunder

Thunder is another iconic Electric-type attack. With 110 Power, 70 Accuracy, and 10 PP, it is a boosted version of Thunderbolt. It has a chance to inflict the paralysis status as well. Thunder is an attack affected by weather. In harsh sunlight, its accuracy drops to 50. In rain, Thunder doesn't miss.

2) Zap Cannon

Zap Cannon is a risky move, but it is hands down one of the strongest Electric-type attacks. It comes with 120 Power, but only 50 Accuracy and 5 PP. The user fires an electric blast like a cannon to inflict damage and cause paralysis on the target Pokemon. It makes sense that the Accuracy is so low, because it always inflicts the status.

1) Volt Tackle

Volt tackle is another Physical damaging Electric-type attack in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It also has the highest power of the bunch at 120. With 100 Accuracy and 15 PP, you'll need to breed a Pichu with a parent holding the Light Ball if you want it in a moveset. Watch out for massive recoil and hope it leaves the victim paralyzed.

Edited by Danyal Arabi