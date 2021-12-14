Top 5 Fighting-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Fighting-type Pokemon are some of the toughest creatures one will find in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

When a player come across the Fighting-type Gym Leader, Maylene, they'll witness first hand how powerful this type is among the rest in the Pokemon franchise. Fighting-type Pokemon can be brutal.

In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are several Fighting-type Pokemon that can be caught. Make sure you prioritize adding the best ones to your collection and to your team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Fighting-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Toxicroak

Toxicroak in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Toxicroak has an awesome dual-typing of Poison/Fighting. That does bring with it a massive 4x weakness to Psychic-type attacks, but it can hold its against any other Pokemon. With a base Attack stat of 106, Toxicroak can poison opponents and beat them down.

4) Heracross

Heracross in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers have a low chance of encountering Heracross at a Honey Tree in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Bug/Fighting-type isn't very defensive or fast, but has a whopping 125 base Attack stat. There are plenty of Fighting and Bug-type moves to deal damage with.

3) Machamp

A newly evolved Machamp in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Machamp is an original Fighting-type Pokemon. The four-armed behemoth returns in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with all the same strength and grit it has always had. Its base Attack stat is 130, but everything else is lackluster. Machamp isn't special or unique compared to others, but it is just a straight up fighting machine.

2) Lucario

A newly evolved Lucario in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Lucario is one of the strongest Pokemon around. Trainers in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can evolve a Riolu after hatching the Egg received by Riley. Riolu evolving into Lucario gives trainers a creature with 90 Speed, 110 Attack, and 115 Special Attack. Not to mention, it has access to some incredible moves as a Fighting/Steel-type.

1) Infernape

A newly evolved Infernape in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Also Read Article Continues below

The final form of the Fire-type starter, Chimchar, is none other than Infernape. The Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon is a tough one. It has a wild 108 base Speed and even Attack and Special Attack at 104. That means you can turn it into whatever type of battler you want. Picking Chimchar at the beginning is a solid move, when the end result is an Infernape.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider