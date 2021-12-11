Top 5 Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Flying-type Pokemon are some of the most common and useful creatures in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

From the opening of the game to the very end, there will be Flying-type Pokemon found on trainers' journeys. These will be vital to defeating some of the toughest Fighting, Bug, and Grass-type creatures of the Sinnoh region.

They also come in handy taking down Pokemon of other types in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There are several that you should prioritize catching and finding a place for them on your team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Flying-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Honchkrow

Honchkrow in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Honchkrow is a powerful Flying-type Pokemon with an additional Dark-typing. It comes with a 125 base Attack stat, 105 Special Attack, and 100 HP. It is immune to Ground and Psychic-types, but gets another weakness from Fairy-types. The reason it doesn't rank higher is that there aren't too many powerful Physical Dark-type attacks.

4) Pelipper

Pelipper in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pelipper has seen increasing usage on teams as a weather manipulator. It can set up rain very well in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. With solid defense and access to some of the more powerful Water-type attacks, Pelipper can deal some serious damage.

3) Gyarados

Gyarados battling in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)

It might be stressful evolving a Magikarp into Gyarados, but it is 100% worth the effort. Gyarados is a Water/Flying-type that can fight with the best of them. It comes with 125 base Attack and can put to use a wide variety of moves to cover different types.

2) Staraptor

A Staraptor in BDSP (Image via ILCA)

Staraptor is the final form of Starly, one of the earliest Flying-types you can find in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. With 120 base Attack and 100 base Speed, Staraptor is nearly unmatched as a Flying-type. If you want to go the safe route, Staraptor is the perfect choice.

1) Crobat

Crobat in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Crobat is one of the best Flying-type Pokemon players can have in any game. It is the final evolution of Zubat and has a whopping 130 base Speed stat. The reason it is number one is because of its dual Poison-typing. Having the ability to deal STAB Poison damage is invaluable.

