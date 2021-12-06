Top 5 Grass-type Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

It is crucial to add a Grass-type Pokemon to your team in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Typically, Grass-type Pokemon are criminally underrated. In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, they come through as some of the best creatures that you'll find in the game.

There are plenty of Water-type trainers and others who have creatures weak to Grass-types and the movesets they can employ. These Generation IV remakes have plenty of Grass-types to choose from.

Five must-use Grass-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Venusaur

Venusaur in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)

Venusaur can be obtained in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl post-game. After getting the National Pokedex, Bulbasaur can be found in the Grand Underground.

From there, evolve it into Ivysaur and then to Venusaur. The latter is just a beastly Grass-type and would be higher if available earlier in-game.

4) Carnivine

Carnivine in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)

Carnivine is a really unique Grass-type Pokemon if you want to stray away from the typical choices.

It can learn some powerful Grass and Dark-type attacks. That gives it the ability to cover more than other Grass-types with its solid 100 base Attack stat.

3) Abomasnow

Abomasnow in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Abomasnow has a mega weakness to Fire-type attacks, but this Pokemon is amazing. It has even Attack and Special Attack base stats at 92, allowing trainers to decide what stat to train and what attacks it uses.

Its versatility is something no trainer wants to go up against.

2) Torterra

Paul's Torterra in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Torterra is the final evolution of the Grass-type starter in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It is a Physical Attack and Defense specialist with a base of 109 and 105, respectively.

This creature is automatically one of the best since it is a starter, but there's only one that can be gotten in the majority of the game.

1) Roselia

Roselia in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)

Most Grass-type Pokemon can access Poison-type moves. The difference between them and Roselia is that Roselia is a Grass/Poison-type, so those Poison attacks receive a Same Type Attack Bonus.

Roselia is pretty with 90 base Speed, but its 120 base Special Attack is where it shines.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer