Top 5 hardest Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has taken trainers back to the Sinnoh region with its variety of creatures.

In these remakes, there are a ton of different ways to come across Pokemon. There are Legendary and Mythical ones that appear as part of the story. There are special areas where only certain creatures appear.

No matter how a trainer comes across a Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the way they will catch it remains the same. There are a handful of Pokemon that are notoriously harder to keep in the Poke Ball than others.

Note: This article is based on catch rate of the Sinnoh Dex only.

5 of the hardest Pokemon to catch in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Blissey

Blissey in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Blissey has a catch rate of 25. While there are some others in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that have the same, such as Snorlax and Clefable, those can only be obtained through evolution. Blissey can actually be found on Route 209 and Route 210. It is very rare and stubborn when it comes to staying caught.

4) Mantyke

The Pokedex entry for Mantyke in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Mantyke isn't a particularly strong Pokemon, but it is the only way to add its evolution Mantine to the Pokedex. It also has a 25 catch rate and is a rare find while surfing near Route 223 and Sunyshore City. If you aren't finding one there, you can try a couple Grand Underground biomes. An Ultra Ball should help catch it.

3) Steelix

A wild Steelix in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Steel-type Pokemon have always been tough to catch in the Pokemon series. Steelix is another with a 25 catch rate. It can be found in more places than the above creatures, appearing in Snowpoint Temple, Victory Road, and Iron Island. Still, Steelix just won't stay put when you toss a Poke Ball at it.

2) Lake Trio

The Lake Trio of the Sinnoh region. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

These three fall into one, since essentially catching them is the same across all of the Pokemon. Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf all have a catch rate of three. In order, they can be found at Lake Acuity, Lake Verity, and Lake Valor. Mesprit, unlike the others, will roam Sinnoh after you find it. You could say that makes it harder to catch, but really it just makes it harder to encounter.

1) Dialga/Palkia

Dialga and Palkia. (Image via ILCA)

The mascots of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are paired together here. They both come with a catch rate of three. Those catch rates used to be 30 prior to Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Now, in the remakes of the games they originally appeared in, Dialga and Palkia are harder to catch than ever before. A Master Ball might be your best bet.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider