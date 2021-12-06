Top 5 held items to use in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Like other games in the franchise, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl allows trainers to equip held items to their partners.

Held items can do various things in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Some will heal the Pokemon when they reach a certain HP, and others will boost damage.

There are those that may remove a status ailment like Poison or a Burn. Other held items may deliver extra money after a battle or boost a partner's Friendship.

The bottom line is, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has some great ones.

Five must-have held items in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Focus Sash

A player buying the Focus Sash at the Battle Tower (Image via ILCA)

The Focus Sash is a wonderful held item to be used in battle. It can be found on Route 221 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

When held, a user with full HP will endure a one-hit knockout at 1 HP. The item is only usable once, but it is perfect for ensuring your partner gets a shot in.

4) Soothe Bell

A trainer receiving the Soothe Bell (Image via ILCA)

A lot of Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl require a high Friendship level to evolve. The Soothe Bell makes the Friendship level of the user increase a lot quicker if they are used in battle.

This can be coupled with the several other ways to increase Friendship for maximum effect.

3) Leftovers

The location of the Leftovers Poke Ball pickup (Image via ILCA)

Leftovers is a held item that increases a Pokemon's HP after every turn. For a battler who is tanky and can regenerate health with certain moves, Leftovers is just the cherry on top.

It can be picked up in Victory Road, while there is a chance for a wild Munchlax to be holding one when caught.

2) Destiny Knot

A trainer finding the Destiny Knot (Image via ILCA)

The Destiny Knot isn't the best held item for battling, but it is one of the best for other things. In battle, if users become infatuate, the foe does, too.

Outside of battle, however, it ensures that five stat IVs pass down from either parent Pokemon when breeding. A Ditto with solid IVs and another Pokemon could create a perfect IV Egg if you are lucky.

1) Choice Items

A trainer viewing the Choice Items at the Battle Tower (Image via ILCA)

This is a special occasion where more than one item takes the number one spot. They are all in the same family, known as the Choice family.

The Choice Band, Choice Scarf, and Choice Specs are all invaluable. In order, they boost Attack, Speed, and Special Attack by x1.5. The items only allow one move to be used until the Pokemon is switched out of battle. These are very popular competitive items.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

